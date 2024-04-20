https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-reputation-will-falter-if-it-proceeds-with-confiscation-of-russian-assets-kremlin-1118033848.html

US' Reputation Will Falter If It Proceeds With Confiscation of Russian Assets: Kremlin

US' Reputation Will Falter If It Proceeds With Confiscation of Russian Assets: Kremlin

The United States will be made to answer for any confiscation of frozen Russian assets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Peskov warned that the confiscation of Russian assets by Washington would cause "irreparable" harm to America's "image" in financial circles, "forcing" investors "to save their funds, because the principle of the inviolability of private property will be violated, especially state property."As far as the approval of $61 billion in new US assistance to Ukraine is concerned, Peskov suggested it will "ruin Ukraine" and result in more Ukrainian deaths.Of the $61 billion in aid approved Saturday, $23.3 billion is provided for the replenishment of defense articles and services provided to Ukraine, $13.8 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, and $11.3 billion for US military operations in the region.The legislation passing through the House Saturday will now head to the Senate for approval.

