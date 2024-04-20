US' Reputation Will Falter If It Proceeds With Confiscation of Russian Assets: Kremlin
18:26 GMT 20.04.2024 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 20.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
The House of Representatives passed legislation Saturday facilitating the transfer of Russian sovereign assets frozen in the US to Ukraine. Moscow has warned repeatedly that such measures threaten to cause irreversible harm to the reputation of countries taking such steps.
The United States will be made to answer for any confiscation of frozen Russian assets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
"As for the legislation on the confiscation of Russian assets, we still need to sort out the details...If this is really the case, America will have to answer for it, and here there are unlikely to be any time limits, and we will do so in a way that best suits our interests," Peskov said Saturday, after the passage of House legislation approving the confiscation of Russian assets and their transfer to Kiev, and new US aid to Ukraine.
Peskov warned that the confiscation of Russian assets by Washington would cause "irreparable" harm to America's "image" in financial circles, "forcing" investors "to save their funds, because the principle of the inviolability of private property will be violated, especially state property."
As far as the approval of $61 billion in new US assistance to Ukraine is concerned, Peskov suggested it will "ruin Ukraine" and result in more Ukrainian deaths.
"The decision to provide assistance to Ukraine was expected and predictable. This will further enrich the United States of America and further ruin Ukraine, resulting in more dead Ukrainians through the fault of the Kiev regime," the presidential spokesman said.
Of the $61 billion in aid approved Saturday, $23.3 billion is provided for the replenishment of defense articles and services provided to Ukraine, $13.8 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, and $11.3 billion for US military operations in the region.
The legislation passing through the House Saturday will now head to the Senate for approval.