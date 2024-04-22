https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/us-military-advisers-to-ukraine-could-be-wiped-out-as-any-legitimate-target---analyst-1118058046.html

US Military Advisers to Ukraine Could Be 'Wiped Out' as any 'Legitimate Target' - Analyst

Washington's additional military advisers to Kiev "can become a legitimate target for Russia's forces,” political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.

Mooted US military advisers to Kiev "can become a legitimate target for Russia's forces,” political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.Washington is mulling sending additional military personnel to Kiev, Politico reported. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder as ruled out a combat role for such “advisers.” The additional troops would ostensibly provide training and technical support to the Ukrainian government and military.After the House of Representatives voted to funnel $61 billions-worth of military support to Ukraine, the US is now anxious to ensure that the aid is not stolen and that it reaches its intended destination, Mikhailov speculated.Those “advisers”, who will likely go end up on the front line where Western-supplied arms will be used, may choose to don Ukrainian uniforms, remarked the analyst. They could play the role of combat instructors on the spot, or decide to cash in on the situation and become guns for hire, he suggested.In a statement to Politico, Ryder said that the DoD "has reviewed and adjusted our presence in-country, as security conditions have evolved. Currently, we are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the Embassy” in Ukraine.While Ryder did not give specific figures, unnamed US officials and insiders cited by the website claimed that a handful of troops have already been sent on brief rotations attached to the embassy in Kiev. The new arrivals would possibly number up to 60, according to one source. The contingent is likely to be tasked with helping the Ukrainian military with weapons maintenance, they added.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this week that almost $50 billion of the $61 billion earmarked for Kiev will in fact go to the US military-industrial complex, which has been cashing in on the proxy conflict, noted the analyst.But “Some money will go to fund the work of these ‘advisers’," he added.The concerns in Washington alluded to by Mikhailov stem from US officials failing to properly track over $1 billion-worth of arms previously sent to Ukraine, as revealed in a January report by the Pentagon’s inspector-general.A consistent pattern of fraud and corruption schemes has been reported in Ukraine since Russia’s special military operation began. Former Ukrainian ambassador and whistle-blower Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik earlier this year that corruption is rife in Kiev and is only getting worse.While Washington may not be eager to admit it, more troops — even in a non-combat role — would expand the US military presence in Ukraine, Politico stated.Regarding the legal status of US advisers, Mikhailov remarked that it was generally “difficult to determine the status of Ukraine” itself at the moment.He noted that international law has become distorted, with some sides interpreting it “as they see fit.” Even it is interpreted correctly and claims are filed with international organizations, those institutions “tend to act against the interests of Russia,” said the military expert.He reiterated that as “advisers,” US troops should not “take up arms and destroy soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.”“We can really talk about a large-scale expansion of American presence in Ukraine, with the exception of military units,” said Mikhailov.

