Washington's additional military advisers to Kiev "can become a legitimate target for Russia's forces,” political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/16/1118058610_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_68b73af5a5222f3f158ede8dc70081bd.jpg
US Military Advisers to Ukraine Could Be 'Wiped Out' as any 'Legitimate Target' - Analyst
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has stressed that the bloc has no plans to put boots on the ground in Ukraine. At the same time, the US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder revealed that Washington was mulling sending more military advisers to the US Embassy in Kiev.
Mooted US military advisers to Kiev "can become a legitimate target for Russia's forces,” political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
"It is quite likely that these observers and advisers will include specialists who can be given special assignments, including on the front line," Mikhailov noted. "In any case, all these individuals are a legitimate target for destruction by the Russian military.”
Washington is mulling sending additional military personnel
to Kiev, Politico
reported. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder as ruled out a combat role
for such “advisers
.” The additional troops would ostensibly provide training and technical support to the Ukrainian government and military.
After the House of Representatives voted to funnel $61 billions-worth of military support to Ukraine,
the US is now anxious to ensure that the aid is not stolen and that it reaches its intended destination, Mikhailov speculated.
“I think that, to a greater extent, advisers will be involved in maintaining logistics and overseeing weapons," said the military expert. "In particular, there may still be some types of weapons that the Ukrainians are not familiar with; they [advisers] will explain how to use them, maintain them, and, quite likely, they will try to control them as much as possible.”
Those “advisers
”, who will likely go end up on the front line where Western-supplied arms will be used, may choose to don Ukrainian uniforms, remarked the analyst. They could play the role of combat instructors on the spot, or decide to cash in on the situation and become guns for hire,
he suggested.
“Various options are possible, but to a greater extent I believe that the Americans, of course, will give them instructions not to stick their necks out too much,” Mikhailov said.
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The legislation, which now heads to the Senate, contains $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid, specifically: $23.3 billion to replenish arms and ammunition already provided to Ukraine, $13.8 billion to buy advanced weapons systems and $11.3 billion for US military operations in the region. The bill also includes a clause to supply long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine.
In a statement to Politico, Ryder said that the DoD "has reviewed and adjusted our presence in-country, as security conditions have evolved. Currently, we are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the Embassy” in Ukraine.
While Ryder did not give specific figures, unnamed US officials and insiders cited by the website claimed that a handful of troops have already been sent on brief rotations attached to the embassy in Kiev. The new arrivals would possibly number up to 60, according to one source. The contingent is likely to be tasked with helping the Ukrainian military with weapons maintenance, they added.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this week that almost $50 billion of the $61 billion earmarked for Kiev will in fact go to the US military-industrial complex,
which has been cashing in on the proxy conflict, noted the analyst.
But “Some money will go to fund the work of these ‘advisers’," he added.
The concerns in Washington alluded to by Mikhailov stem from US officials failing to properly track
over $1 billion-worth of arms previously sent to Ukraine, as revealed in a January report by the Pentagon’s inspector-general.
A consistent pattern of fraud and corruption schemes has been reported in Ukraine since Russia’s special military operation began. Former Ukrainian ambassador and whistle-blower Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik earlier this year that corruption is rife in Kiev
and is only getting worse.
While Washington may not be eager to admit it, more troops — even in a non-combat role — would expand the US military presence in Ukraine
, Politico stated.
Regarding the legal status of US advisers, Mikhailov remarked that it was generally “difficult to determine the status of Ukraine” itself at the moment.
“It’s one thing when mercenaries go to fight against the Russian Armed Forces and become legitimate targets," the analyst said. "Another thing is logistics instructors and so on, who, let’s say, do not directly participate in hostilities. But again, Russia has long stated that both the military equipment supplied [to Kiev] and the service personnel who will oversee and repair it are a legitimate target for the Russian military.”
He noted that international law has become distorted, with some sides interpreting it “as they see fit.” Even it is interpreted correctly and claims are filed with international organizations, those institutions “tend to act against the interests of Russia,” said the military expert.
“Therefore I think that on the battlefield, Russia itself will determine the status of these citizens. If they are taken prisoner, then they will be exchanged with the American side. If they are destroyed, then so it should be. It’s difficult to credit them with any status. They are traveling [to Ukraine], unofficially, as ‘hired’ specialists who will help monitor logistics, arms supplies, and so on,” pointed out the pundit.
He reiterated that as “advisers,” US troops should not “take up arms and destroy soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.”
“We can really talk about a large-scale expansion of American presence in Ukraine, with the exception of military units,” said Mikhailov.
“I don’t see any problem if Russian forces wipe them out in the same manner as anyone else who aids Ukraine’s fascist regime in destroying the Russian population," he underlined.