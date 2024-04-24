https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/s-korea-us-conduct-joint-space-drills-against-perceived-threats-from-n-korea---reports-1118089132.html
South Korea and the United States have conducted joint space exercises aimed at addressing North Korea's alleged jamming attacks on global positioning system (GPS) and other space-based threats as part of annual air drills, South Korean media reported on Wednesday, citing the air force.
The Space Operation Squadron of South Korea's air force and the US Space Forces Korea have simulated scenarios to withstand satellite communication interference and boost the GPS accuracy against perceived threats from North Korea during the Korea Flying Training drills, the Yonhap news agency reported. The allies also discussed integration of South Korean intelligence satellites in real missions and operations to prepare for their future deployment, the report said. The two-week Korea Flying Training is taking place from April 12 at an air base in the South Korean city of Gunsan, the report said. The Space Operation Squadron was created in December 2022 as an integrated unit for space operations and surveillance against Pyongyang's developing space capabilities, the news agency reported. On November 21, 2023, Pyongyang successfully carried out the launch of its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit aboard the Chollima-1 carrier rocket after two failed launch attempts in May and August. Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord. Seoul's second military satellite launch under South Korea's plan to put five reconnaissance satellites into orbit by 2025 to monitor North Korea's activities took place on April 8. The move comes as North Korea allegedly boosts efforts to develop space reconnaissance capabilities, which could potentially enhance its "precision strike capability" against major targets in South Korea and the United States, media reported.
The Space Operation Squadron of South Korea's air force
and the US Space Forces Korea have simulated scenarios to withstand satellite communication interference and boost the GPS accuracy against perceived threats from North Korea
during the Korea Flying Training drills
, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The allies also discussed integration of South Korean intelligence satellites in real missions and operations to prepare for their future deployment, the report said.
The two-week Korea Flying Training is taking place from April 12 at an air base in the South Korean city of Gunsan, the report said.
The Space Operation Squadron was created in December 2022 as an integrated unit for space operations and surveillance against Pyongyang's developing space capabilities
, the news agency reported.
On November 21, 2023, Pyongyang successfully carried out the launch of its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit aboard the Chollima-1 carrier rocket after two failed launch attempts in May and August. Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.
Seoul's second military satellite launch under South Korea's plan to put five reconnaissance satellites into orbit by 2025 to monitor North Korea's activities
took place on April 8. The move comes as North Korea allegedly boosts efforts to develop space reconnaissance capabilities, which could potentially enhance its "precision strike capability
" against major targets in South Korea
and the United States, media reported.