International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/ukraines-refusal-to-continue-negotiations-caused-by-pressure-from-london---kremlin-1118141626.html
Ukraine's Refusal to Continue Negotiations Caused by Pressure From London - Kremlin
Ukraine's Refusal to Continue Negotiations Caused by Pressure From London - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Kiev's refusal to continue negotiations in Istanbul has been caused by pressure from London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2024-04-27T10:36+0000
2024-04-27T10:36+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
china
kremlin
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
ukrainian crisis
armenia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118141792_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8135348717413efed4bcdba25c629c51.jpg
"It is well known that the document was de facto initialed. Everyone is also well aware of what exactly caused the Ukrainians to refuse to continue and finalize the work on the document, according to representatives from the Ukrainian side who participated in the talks. It was due to direct pressure from London," Peskov told a briefing, when asked whether it is true that Moscow put forward new demands to Kiev following the Istanbul summit in 2022, which Ukraine refused. There are no prerequisites for negotiations with Kiev at the moment, including due to Ukraine’s position against any talks, therefore, the Russian special military operation continues, Peskov added.Russia Supports Contacts Between Baku and YerevanRussia supports the continuation of contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are necessary for the full thaw between the two countries and the settlement of the disputed issues, Peskov noted.Russia to Keep Further Developing Cooperation With ChinaRussia will further develop cooperation with China, which is capable of defending and protecting its own national interests despite Western pressure, the spokesman highlighted."China is an absolutely sovereign state, a powerful state capable of defending and protecting its own interests. At the same time, it is our close partner. We will further develop our cooperation," he told reporters, when asked to comment on Washington's pressure on Beijing over the latter's support for Moscow.Speculation About Possible EU Sanctions Against Russian LNG MisplacedSpeculation about possible EU sanctions against Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects is hardly appropriate and Russia should wait to see what kind of illegal restrictions European politicians will try to impose next. Moscow will continue to seek ways to overcome illegal restrictions and unfair competition, as well as to counter attempts to push the country from energy markets, Peskov noted."Transition to more expensive markets, first of all, of course, it is beneficial for the US, for a number of other countries. For the end consumers, primarily industrial sectors in Europe, it will mean more expensive gas," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/lavrovs-insight-into-istanbul-deal-glancing-at-russias-olive-branch-towards-ukraine-1118016096.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/pashinyan-betrayed-karabakh-armenians-following-wests-empty-political-declarations-1113778927.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/why-us-scheme-to-kill-russias-arctic-lng-2-is-dead-in-the-water-1117963468.html
russia
ukraine
china
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118141792_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_252e886b22437b1fad221fe10e8edd51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine russia negotiations, why did russia ukraine talks fail, uk pressuring ukraine into war, ukrainian crisis, 2022 istanbul summit, ukraine peace summit
ukraine russia negotiations, why did russia ukraine talks fail, uk pressuring ukraine into war, ukrainian crisis, 2022 istanbul summit, ukraine peace summit

Ukraine's Refusal to Continue Negotiations Caused by Pressure From London - Kremlin

10:36 GMT 27.04.2024
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian, Turkish and Ukrainian flags are seen ahead of the Russian-Ukrainian talks at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul
Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian flags are seen ahead of the Russian-Ukrainian talks at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev's refusal to continue negotiations in Istanbul has been caused by pressure from London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"It is well known that the document was de facto initialed. Everyone is also well aware of what exactly caused the Ukrainians to refuse to continue and finalize the work on the document, according to representatives from the Ukrainian side who participated in the talks. It was due to direct pressure from London," Peskov told a briefing, when asked whether it is true that Moscow put forward new demands to Kiev following the Istanbul summit in 2022, which Ukraine refused.
There are no prerequisites for negotiations with Kiev at the moment, including due to Ukraine’s position against any talks, therefore, the Russian special military operation continues, Peskov added.
The Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
Analysis
Lavrov's Insight Into Istanbul Deal: Glancing at Russia's Olive Branch Towards Ukraine
19 April, 14:59 GMT

Russia Supports Contacts Between Baku and Yerevan

Russia supports the continuation of contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are necessary for the full thaw between the two countries and the settlement of the disputed issues, Peskov noted.

"We would not like to comment on this [protests]. You know that we are in favor of continuing contacts between Baku and Yerevan. We believe that they are necessary for general detente and for the final settlement of all the disputed issues that are on the agenda in order to reach the signing of a peace treaty as soon as possible," he said.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard next to Nagorno-Karabakh's flag atop of the hill near Charektar , Nov. 25, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
Analysis
Pashinyan ‘Betrayed’ Karabakh Armenians Following West's Empty ‘Political Declarations’
28 September 2023, 19:50 GMT

Azerbaijan has demanded control over a number of formerly Soviet Azerbaijani villages, both adjacent to the border and exclaved inside the Armenian territory in the Tavush region. Last week, the South Caucasus neighbors agreed on the process of border demarcation in Tavush, which will result in the handover of four villages that had been under Armenian control since the early 1990s. The decision has sparked protests in Armenia, with people blocking a highway that runs through Tavush to neighboring Georgia since April 20.

Russia to Keep Further Developing Cooperation With China

Russia will further develop cooperation with China, which is capable of defending and protecting its own national interests despite Western pressure, the spokesman highlighted.
"China is an absolutely sovereign state, a powerful state capable of defending and protecting its own interests. At the same time, it is our close partner. We will further develop our cooperation," he told reporters, when asked to comment on Washington's pressure on Beijing over the latter's support for Moscow.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China "cannot achieve better relations with Europe while supporting the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War [Russia]" and vowed to take steps to ensure transatlantic security if Beijing "does not address this problem."

Speculation About Possible EU Sanctions Against Russian LNG Misplaced

Speculation about possible EU sanctions against Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects is hardly appropriate and Russia should wait to see what kind of illegal restrictions European politicians will try to impose next.
"Some kind of, you know, such eventual reasoning is hardly appropriate here. We have to wait and see what kind of wording will be worked out in the end and what kind of further restrictions, which we can in no way consider legitimate, they will try to introduce. We have to be patient here," Peskov said.
A wellhead equipment is pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2024
World
Why US Scheme to Kill Russia's Arctic LNG 2 is Dead in the Water
16 April, 19:31 GMT
Moscow will continue to seek ways to overcome illegal restrictions and unfair competition, as well as to counter attempts to push the country from energy markets, Peskov noted.
"Transition to more expensive markets, first of all, of course, it is beneficial for the US, for a number of other countries. For the end consumers, primarily industrial sectors in Europe, it will mean more expensive gas," he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала