Ukraine's Refusal to Continue Negotiations Caused by Pressure From London - Kremlin

Kiev's refusal to continue negotiations in Istanbul has been caused by pressure from London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"It is well known that the document was de facto initialed. Everyone is also well aware of what exactly caused the Ukrainians to refuse to continue and finalize the work on the document, according to representatives from the Ukrainian side who participated in the talks. It was due to direct pressure from London," Peskov told a briefing, when asked whether it is true that Moscow put forward new demands to Kiev following the Istanbul summit in 2022, which Ukraine refused. There are no prerequisites for negotiations with Kiev at the moment, including due to Ukraine’s position against any talks, therefore, the Russian special military operation continues, Peskov added.Russia Supports Contacts Between Baku and YerevanRussia supports the continuation of contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are necessary for the full thaw between the two countries and the settlement of the disputed issues, Peskov noted.Russia to Keep Further Developing Cooperation With ChinaRussia will further develop cooperation with China, which is capable of defending and protecting its own national interests despite Western pressure, the spokesman highlighted."China is an absolutely sovereign state, a powerful state capable of defending and protecting its own interests. At the same time, it is our close partner. We will further develop our cooperation," he told reporters, when asked to comment on Washington's pressure on Beijing over the latter's support for Moscow.Speculation About Possible EU Sanctions Against Russian LNG MisplacedSpeculation about possible EU sanctions against Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects is hardly appropriate and Russia should wait to see what kind of illegal restrictions European politicians will try to impose next. Moscow will continue to seek ways to overcome illegal restrictions and unfair competition, as well as to counter attempts to push the country from energy markets, Peskov noted."Transition to more expensive markets, first of all, of course, it is beneficial for the US, for a number of other countries. For the end consumers, primarily industrial sectors in Europe, it will mean more expensive gas," he added.

