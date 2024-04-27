https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/ukrainian-military-chief-complains-about-difficult-situation-on-battlefield-1118144853.html
Ukrainian Military Chief Complains About 'Difficult' Situation on Battlefield
The situation for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield is deteriorating, said the Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky in a Telegram channel following the meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format.
"I informed the coalition members about the difficult operational-strategic situation, which tends to escalate," the publication said. He added that he outlined Ukraine's current needs for rockets, ammunition, and equipment to the West. Currently, the Ramstein format, in which about 50 countries participate, is led by the United States. At the same time, according to sources in European media, the leadership of the contact group may shift to NATO, as Kiev's allies fear the coming to power of Donald Trump in the United States and changes in policy towards Ukraine. Earlier in Brussels, it was repeatedly emphasized that NATO structures are not directly involved in organizing weapons supplies to Kiev.
As Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated earlier this week, Russian troops have the initiative across the entire line of contact and continue to push the enemy from their positions. The settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Bogdanovka, and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated, and the zone of control is expanding in Berdychi and Georgievka.