https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/ukrainian-military-chief-complains-about-difficult-situation-on-battlefield-1118144853.html

Ukrainian Military Chief Complains About 'Difficult' Situation on Battlefield

Ukrainian Military Chief Complains About 'Difficult' Situation on Battlefield

Sputnik International

The situation for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield is deteriorating, said the Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky in a Telegram channel following the meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format.

2024-04-27T14:06+0000

2024-04-27T14:06+0000

2024-04-27T14:06+0000

ukraine

military

ramstein

kiev

ukrainian armed forces

nato

ukraine crisis

donetsk people's republic

donetsk region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116691714_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_190f3c5031f8a9d4c398e36cb23a30db.jpg

"I informed the coalition members about the difficult operational-strategic situation, which tends to escalate," the publication said. He added that he outlined Ukraine's current needs for rockets, ammunition, and equipment to the West. Currently, the Ramstein format, in which about 50 countries participate, is led by the United States. At the same time, according to sources in European media, the leadership of the contact group may shift to NATO, as Kiev's allies fear the coming to power of Donald Trump in the United States and changes in policy towards Ukraine. Earlier in Brussels, it was repeatedly emphasized that NATO structures are not directly involved in organizing weapons supplies to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/new-order-from-ukraines-top-general-reveals-scale-of-sabotage-and-desertion-in-army-1117906138.html

ukraine

ramstein

kiev

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict