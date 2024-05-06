https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/us-will-send-aid-to-ukraine-until-start-of-conflict-with-china---former-us-congressman-1118292174.html

US Will Send Aid to Ukraine Until Start of Conflict With China - Former US Congressman

US Will Send Aid to Ukraine Until Start of Conflict With China - Former US Congressman

Sputnik International

The United States will continue to send aid to Ukraine until it can start a conflict with China instead, former US Congressman Ron Paul said on Monday.

2024-05-06T15:45+0000

2024-05-06T15:45+0000

2024-05-06T15:45+0000

military

ukraine crisis

us

joe biden

ukraine

china

washington dc

us military aid

foreign aid

us foreign aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg

"The US weapons industry and its cheerleaders in Washington DC are determined to keep Ukraine money flowing … until they can figure out a way to gin up a war with China after losing the current war with Russia," Paul said in a column for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. US elites have no intention of ending aid to Ukraine, which transfers wealth from the working and middle classes to the rich and well connected, Paul said. Most of the US assistance is actually going toward restoring US weapons stockpiles to the benefit of the military-industrial complex, Paul said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/biden-uses-ukraine-to-have-his-political-cake-and-eat-it-too-1118186480.html

ukraine

china

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons