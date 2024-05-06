https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/us-will-send-aid-to-ukraine-until-start-of-conflict-with-china---former-us-congressman-1118292174.html
US Will Send Aid to Ukraine Until Start of Conflict With China - Former US Congressman
The United States will continue to send aid to Ukraine until it can start a conflict with China instead, former US Congressman Ron Paul said on Monday.
"The US weapons industry and its cheerleaders in Washington DC are determined to keep Ukraine money flowing … until they can figure out a way to gin up a war with China after losing the current war with Russia," Paul said in a column for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. US elites have no intention of ending aid to Ukraine, which transfers wealth from the working and middle classes to the rich and well connected, Paul said. Most of the US assistance is actually going toward restoring US weapons stockpiles to the benefit of the military-industrial complex, Paul said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will continue to send aid to Ukraine until it can start a conflict with China instead, former US Congressman Ron Paul said on Monday.