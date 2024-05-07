https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/russian-government-resigns-following-putins-inauguration-1118294623.html

Russian Government Resigns Following Putin's Inauguration

President Putin met with members of the government on Monday on the eve of his inauguration ceremony Tuesday, summing up the results of their work. Mikhail Mishustin has served as Russia's prime minister since January 2020, coming in two years into what was then Putin's latest term as president.

Russia's government formally resigned on Tuesday in accordance with the established constitutional procedure for forming a new government after Vladimir Putin's inauguration for another term as president.Tuesday's constitutionally mandated government resignation is the 18th to date since 1990, with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin serving as Russia's head of government for over four years, and entering the history books as the 13th prime minister in modern Russian history. His prime ministership has been marked by efforts to deal with a series of global crises, from the COVID-19 global public health emergency of 2020-2023 to the 2022-present attempts by Western powers, led by the United States, to collapse the Russian economy.In his meeting with members of the government on Monday, Putin thanked Mishustin for his "professionalism...dedication to the cause and interests of Russia, [and his] understanding of [his] enormous responsibility to the people, responsibility for literally every step, for every word and decision made."Mishustin said he and members of his government "tried very hard not to let [Putin] and the citizens of our country down," and said they were "very proud to be part of [Putin's] team."Russia's basic law calls for the resignation of the government in an array of circumstances, including the inauguration of a new head of state, a voluntary decision to do so by its members, at the initiative of the president, as a result of the resignation of the prime minister, or in connection with a vote of no confidence in the Duma (lower house of parliament).Duma Committee on Constitutional Legislation Chairman Andrey Klishas said late last month that the Russian parliament may consider the candidacy of a new prime minister as early as Wednesday if Putin "sees fit." On Sunday, Russian business media reported, citing a source, that the Duma may confirm the prime minister on May 10, and vote to approve deputy prime ministers at a plenary session on May 13, as well as ministers on May 14.How is the Russian Government Formed?The executive power in Russia is exercised by the government under the general direction of the president. The Russian government includes the prime minister (chairman of the government), deputy prime ministers, and federal ministers. It oversees all federal executive bodies, except for those directly managed by the president.To qualify for top government positions such as prime minister, deputy prime minister, or federal minister, one must be a Russian citizen, at least 30 years old, and not hold citizenship or permanent residency in another country. Additionally, high-ranking officials are prohibited from holding foreign bank accounts or storing valuables abroad.The process of forming a government is defined by the Russian Constitution and the federal law "On the Government of the Russian Federation." The prime minister is appointed by the president following approval from the State Duma. If the proposed candidate is rejected by the Duma, the president can submit a new candidate or re-nominate the previous one. After three rejections, the president can appoint the prime minister without Duma approval, and may also dissolve the Duma and call for new elections if needed.Once appointed, the prime minister proposes the structure of the federal executive bodies to the president, unless the outgoing prime minister was dismissed by the president. The prime minister also submits the nominations for deputy prime ministers and federal ministers (except those appointed directly by the president) to the State Duma for approval. If after three attempts the nominations are not approved and one-third of the government positions remain vacant, the president has the authority to dissolve the Duma.

