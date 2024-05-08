https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/russia-to-increase-non-energy-exports-of-non-raw-materials-1118339202.html

Russia to Increase Non-Energy Exports of Non-Raw Materials

Russia to Increase Non-Energy Exports of Non-Raw Materials

Sputnik International

As part of Russia’s major development goals by the year 2030, the Russian leader has greenlit a list of initiatives seeking to bolster the country’s comprehensive growth in a number of areas.

2024-05-08T19:03+0000

2024-05-08T19:03+0000

2024-05-08T19:03+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

russian economy under sanctions

russian economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112213264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f008ec65829f3e9fe760d0f297f95c7d.jpg

In his Executive Order, President Putin has instructed relevant authorities to increase the volume of non-raw energy goods exports by at least two thirds, compared to last year’s indicators.The president’s instruction falls under the “Executive Order on Russia’s development goals through 2030 and for the future until 2036”.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putins-next-term-to-bring-new-dynamic-to-russias-development-1118318442.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's economy, new russian laws, putin's orders, russian economic growth, russian economy under sanctions