As part of Russia’s major development goals by the year 2030, the Russian leader has greenlit a list of initiatives seeking to bolster the country’s comprehensive growth in a number of areas.
russia
vladimir putin
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
In his Executive Order, President Putin has instructed relevant authorities to increase the volume of non-raw energy goods exports by at least two thirds, compared to last year’s indicators.The president’s instruction falls under the “Executive Order on Russia’s development goals through 2030 and for the future until 2036”.
russia
“The Executive Order sets out indicators and tasks the implementation of which shall be indicative of the achievement of the ‘Stable and Dynamic Economy’ goal: to ensure the growth of exports of non-primary non-energy products by at least two thirds by 2030, compared to 2023,” the official statement reads.
“Executive Order on Russia’s development goals through 2030 and for the future until 2036” aims to ensure the country’s sustainable economic and social development, strengthen its culture, traditional values and economic sovereignty, bolster Russia’s security and public safety, as well as overall openness to the outside world.