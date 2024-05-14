https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/poland-will-not-accept-migrants-within-eu-framework---prime-minister-1118424108.html

Poland Will Not Accept Migrants Within EU Framework - Prime Minister

Poland Will Not Accept Migrants Within EU Framework - Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Poland will not accept illegal migrants within the framework of the "Pact on Migration and Asylum" adopted by the EU Council, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

2024-05-14T12:31+0000

2024-05-14T12:31+0000

2024-05-14T12:31+0000

world

poland

donald tusk

europe

eu council

european parliament

illegal migration

migration policy

migration pact

eu migrants

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114737369_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc476bc092d37990d81ab585e6c61f8.jpg

"Poland will not accept any migrants within the framework of the Migration Pact. Poland has received hundreds of thousands of migrants in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian war. We also have tens of thousands of migrants from Belarus," Tusk said.Earlier, majority of European Parliament members have approved a controversial law called the "Pact on Migration and Asylum" aimed to help combat illegal migration, human trafficking, as well as to increase the penalties for such crimes within the European Union (EU).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/eastern-europe-underrepresented-in-eu-institutions-are-we-equals-or-not--1117210387.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland migrant policy, poland against migrants, polish laws on migration, eu migrants, immigration to europe