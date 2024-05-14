International
Poland Will Not Accept Migrants Within EU Framework - Prime Minister
Poland will not accept illegal migrants within the framework of the "Pact on Migration and Asylum" adopted by the EU Council, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.
"Poland will not accept any migrants within the framework of the Migration Pact. Poland has received hundreds of thousands of migrants in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian war. We also have tens of thousands of migrants from Belarus," Tusk said.Earlier, majority of European Parliament members have approved a controversial law called the "Pact on Migration and Asylum" aimed to help combat illegal migration, human trafficking, as well as to increase the penalties for such crimes within the European Union (EU).
12:31 GMT 14.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland will not accept illegal migrants within the framework of the "Pact on Migration and Asylum" adopted by the EU Council, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.
"Poland will not accept any migrants within the framework of the Migration Pact. Poland has received hundreds of thousands of migrants in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian war. We also have tens of thousands of migrants from Belarus," Tusk said.
Earlier, majority of European Parliament members have approved a controversial law called the "Pact on Migration and Asylum" aimed to help combat illegal migration, human trafficking, as well as to increase the penalties for such crimes within the European Union (EU).
The pact, which was drafted and rewritten for nearly a decade, provides for a series of new regulations for tighter control over the bloc's external borders, a faster procedure for considering asylum requests and a more effective expulsion of those who have no right to stay in the EU.

