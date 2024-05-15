https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russian-forces-completely-liberate-rabotino-village-in-zaporozhye-region-1118444826.html

Russian Forces Completely Liberate Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region

The Russian Forces have completely liberated Rabotino, a village in the Zaporozhye region lying at strategic crossroads.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr have completely liberated the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region and defeated the personnel and equipment of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade, and Ukraine’s 23rd National Guard Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region, Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to up to 25 servicemen, two vehicles, and also one US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, the ministry added.Rabotino is a village on the front line in the Zaporozhye region. The Kiev authorities presented it as the main achievement of the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last summer. It was precisely to capture this village that Ukraine deployed brigades with Western training from the strategic reserve into battle.Why Rabotino Liberation is Important?How Does Liberation of Rabotino Present Strategic Advantages for Russia?

