Russian Forces Completely Liberate Village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
10:17 GMT 15.05.2024 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 15.05.2024)
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
The Russian Forces have completely liberated Rabotino, a village in the Zaporozhye region lying at strategic crossroads.
"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr have completely liberated the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region and defeated the personnel and equipment of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade, and Ukraine’s 23rd National Guard Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region, Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to up to 25 servicemen, two vehicles, and also one US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, the ministry added.
Rabotino is a village on the front line in the Zaporozhye region. The Kiev authorities presented it as the main achievement of the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last summer. It was precisely to capture this village that Ukraine deployed brigades with Western training from the strategic reserve into battle.
Why Rabotino Liberation is Important?
Rabotino has symbolic significance for Volodymyr Zelensky, who presented it as the primary achievement of the counteroffensive.
In August 2023, to reclaim Rabotino, which had been liberated by Russia in March 2022, Kiev deployed the 82nd Air Assault Brigade to the front, marking the ultimate mobilization of a significant reserve unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
On February 4, Zelensky visited the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region, where he conferred state awards upon military personnel.
A significant number of NATO armored vehicles, including US-made Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), German-made Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, and UK-made Challenger 2 tanks, were destroyed in a "cauldron" created by Russian forces near Rabotino.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on February 29 that Russian assault units entered Rabotino and gained a foothold there.
How Does Liberation of Rabotino Present Strategic Advantages for Russia?
Rabotino is of utmost importance for both armed forces. It's located on the road leading to Tokmak, which serves as a gateway, branching into two directions: one leading to Berdyansk and the other to Melitopol.
The Kiev regime saw Melitopol as a main target as it sought to cut Russia's land corridor to Crimea and move towards Berdyansk and Chongar. For the Russians, the liberation of Rabotino opens the door for an advance towards the Dnepr banks and Zaporozhye region.
Russia's liberation of Rabotino has invalidated the Kiev regime's sole PR victory amidst its failed counteroffensive.