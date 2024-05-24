https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/netanyahu-to-hold-urgent-cabinet-consultation-after-un-court-ruling-on-rafah---reports-1118618082.html
Netanyahu to Hold Urgent Cabinet Consultation After UN Court Ruling on Rafah - Reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold an urgent phone consultation with key ministers and the attorney general of Israel following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that orders Israel to stop its operation in Rafah, media reported on Friday.
The consultation was due to start at 5 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), Israeli news portal Ynet reported, adding that Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara should be among the participants. Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister, said that nothing in the world would make Israel abide by The Hague court’s order because this would mean a "public suicide" for Israel. South Africa made a plea with the ICJ last week to have Israel halt its military assault on the densely populated Gaza city, near the border with Egypt. South Africa’s international relations and cooperation director, Zane Dangor, welcomed the ruling, saying it was the most explicit order for Israel to stop military operations in a Gaza territory. Dangor compared the order to a legal call for a ceasefire because it ordered "the major party in this conflict to end its belligerent action." He said South Africa would next approach the UN Security Council to ensure that Israel complied with the ICJ decision.UN Chief on ICJ Ruling on Rafah Offensive: Decisions Are Binding"The Secretary-General recalls that, pursuant to the Charter and to the Statute of the Court, decisions of the Court are binding and trusts that the parties will duly comply with the Order from the Court," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's office said in a statement.In accordance with the Statute of the Court, the secretary-general will promptly transmit the notice of the provisional measures ordered by the court to the Security Council, the statement added.
Earlier in the day, ICJ President Nawaf Salam said that Israel must stop its military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. It also must ensure unimpeded access to the enclave for the missions that are investigating the allegations of genocide, the judge added.