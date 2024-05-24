https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/us-announces-275mln-weapons-package-for-ukraine-including-himars-ammunition---blinken-1118619934.html

US Announces $275Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition - Blinken

The United States is providing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $275 million to include additional high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) ammunition and 155mm artillery rounds, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday.

"The United States is announcing today a significant new drawdown of weapons and equipment for Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. The new package also includes tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions; small arms and additional rounds of ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; anti-armor mines; tactical vehicles; body armor; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective equipment; and other equipment. Blinken confirmed that US assistance from previous packages has already been delivered to the front lines in Ukraine.

