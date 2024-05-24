International
US Announces $275Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition - Blinken
The United States is providing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $275 million to include additional high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) ammunition and 155mm artillery rounds, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday.
"The United States is announcing today a significant new drawdown of weapons and equipment for Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. The new package also includes tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions; small arms and additional rounds of ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; anti-armor mines; tactical vehicles; body armor; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective equipment; and other equipment. Blinken confirmed that US assistance from previous packages has already been delivered to the front lines in Ukraine.
18:41 GMT 24.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / BO AMSTRUPA soldier walks in front of a M142 HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the Dynamic Front military exercise led by the United States at the Oksboel Training and Shooting Range in Oksbol, Denmark on March 30, 2023.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is providing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $275 million to include additional high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) ammunition and 155mm artillery rounds, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday.
