Funding ‘Never-Ending’ Conflict in Ukraine Not in US’ Interest - US Senator Vance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - It is not in the interest of the United States to fund an endless war in Ukraine, US Senator JD Vance said on Thursday.
“I do not think that it is in America’s interest to continue to fund, effectively, a never-ending war in Ukraine,” Vance said during remarks at the Quincy Institute.
There is no strategic end in sight to the conflict in Ukraine
, Vance said. The conflict is not leading in a direction that will benefit the US, Vance said.
Moreover, the US is subsidizing the security
of European countries and turning them into client states instead of allies, Vance said.
The US must allow different regions to “police” themselves due to the multipolar nature of the world, Vance said.
West Arms Supplies to Ukraine Can Only Make Fate of Ukrainians More Difficult - Kremlin
Western arms supplies to Ukraine can only make the fate of Ukrainians more difficult, and this is an irresponsible and dangerous position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The only thing these weapons can do is make the fate of the Ukrainian people more difficult. The position is absolutely irresponsible, the position is dangerous with its consequences," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
There are many hotheads in the US Congress who add fuel to the fire of the situation in Ukraine, Peskov added.
"We know that there are a lot of hotheads among both US senators and congressmen who consider it their duty to continue adding fuel to the fire," Peskov said.
Russia will continue the special military operation until all its goals are reached, and it is obvious for experts that no arms supplies will change the battlefield situation
, the spokesman added.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.