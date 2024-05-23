https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/funding-never-ending-conflict-in-ukraine-not-in-us-interest---us-senator-vance-1118602216.html

Funding ‘Never-Ending’ Conflict in Ukraine Not in US’ Interest - US Senator Vance

It is not in the interest of the United States to fund an endless war in Ukraine, US Senator JD Vance said on Thursday.

“I do not think that it is in America’s interest to continue to fund, effectively, a never-ending war in Ukraine,” Vance said during remarks at the Quincy Institute. There is no strategic end in sight to the conflict in Ukraine, Vance said. The conflict is not leading in a direction that will benefit the US, Vance said. Moreover, the US is subsidizing the security of European countries and turning them into client states instead of allies, Vance said. The US must allow different regions to “police” themselves due to the multipolar nature of the world, Vance said. West Arms Supplies to Ukraine Can Only Make Fate of Ukrainians More Difficult - KremlinWestern arms supplies to Ukraine can only make the fate of Ukrainians more difficult, and this is an irresponsible and dangerous position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.There are many hotheads in the US Congress who add fuel to the fire of the situation in Ukraine, Peskov added."We know that there are a lot of hotheads among both US senators and congressmen who consider it their duty to continue adding fuel to the fire," Peskov said.Russia will continue the special military operation until all its goals are reached, and it is obvious for experts that no arms supplies will change the battlefield situation, the spokesman added.

