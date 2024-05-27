https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/us-ukraine-arms-scheme-could-fail-in-all-of-its-objectives---ex-state-department-analyst-1118651306.html

US-Ukraine Arms Scheme Could ‘Fail in All of Its Objectives’ - Ex-State Department Analyst

US-Ukraine Arms Scheme Could ‘Fail in All of Its Objectives’ - Ex-State Department Analyst

Sputnik International

No one will sign up to be part of a deal on Kiev-Washington arms co-production, given Russian precision strikes on objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, ex-US State Department analyst Scott Bennett told Sputnik.

2024-05-27T11:37+0000

2024-05-27T11:37+0000

2024-05-27T11:37+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

russia

aid

fund

package

weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118650737_0:0:3057:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_eca1083117d89d434503efa3f3484111.jpg

The US State Department recently announced a $2 billion package for Kiev aimed at creating the so-called Ukraine Defense Enterprise Program (UDEP) fund.In particular, the fund could be used to "strategically weaken Russia by transitioning partners away from Russian systems and supporting [foreign military financing] loans to partners and allies," an unnamed State Department official was cited by the Defense One news outlet as saying."Without any doubt, the US funding package for Ukraine - intended to be used to stimulate Europe’s arms industry, fund US-Ukraine arms co-production, and lure countries away from the Russian arms market - will fail in all of its objectives," former US State Department counterterrorism analyst Scott Bennett said in an interview with Sputnik.Another aspect pertains to the fact that Ukraine "has no personnel able to create weapons anymore, and no ability to establish such an enterprise on its soil, as Russia would immediately target and destroy any such facilities before they could produce or deploy any weapons to be used against Russian soldiers," per Bennett."The Ukrainians know this, and therefore no one would ‘willingly’ sign up to be part of any facility in Ukraine that does such activities because it would just be a matter of time before the building disappeared in a mountain of rubble," the ex-State Department analyst pointed out.Touching upon the issue of the weapons market, Bennett said the US "has been on a conveyor belt of producing weapons for the shallow purpose of enriching politicians and the military-industrial complex, and not for military efficiency purposes." Per him, "This is a lethal flaw, and an impediment which the rest of the world sees and therefore consciously and unconsciously views US-NATO weapons on a lower level than the Russian weapons."Bennett referred to Russian weapons as something "designed to defeat the US-NATO Ukrainian military," which he said is viewed as "the main destabilizer of the world."As such, the US-Ukrainian arms development scheme "will once again confirm to the American and European peoples — currently held hostage by their governments — that the real enemy of Western peoples are the tyrants in their own government who are using the war to bleed money from citizens and construct an endless excuse for absolute authoritarian political control using endless fear and ‘rumors of war’," the ex-State Department analyst concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/us-watchdog-says-12-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-in-2nd-quarter-delinquent-or-unaccounted-for-1118476861.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/ukraine-gets-us-weapons-but-europe-to-foot-the-bill-1118373478.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us' $2 billion aid package for kiev, creation of ukraine defense enterprise program (udep) fund, europe’s arms industry, us-ukrainian arms development scheme, 'us-nato ukrainian military', weapons market