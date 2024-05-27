https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/us-ukraine-arms-scheme-could-fail-in-all-of-its-objectives---ex-state-department-analyst-1118651306.html
US-Ukraine Arms Scheme Could ‘Fail in All of Its Objectives’ - Ex-State Department Analyst
No one will sign up to be part of a deal on Kiev-Washington arms co-production, given Russian precision strikes on objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, ex-US State Department analyst Scott Bennett told Sputnik.
The US State Department recently announced a $2 billion package for Kiev
aimed at creating the so-called Ukraine Defense Enterprise Program (UDEP) fund.
In particular, the fund could be used to "strategically weaken Russia by transitioning partners away from Russian systems and supporting [foreign military financing] loans to partners and allies," an unnamed State Department official was cited by the Defense One news outlet as saying.
"Without any doubt, the US funding package for Ukraine - intended to be used to stimulate Europe’s arms industry, fund US-Ukraine arms co-production, and lure countries away from the Russian arms market - will fail in all of its objectives," former US State Department counterterrorism analyst Scott Bennett said in an interview with Sputnik.
He explained that "the US-Ukrainian arms development scheme will ultimately fail because the entire nation of Ukraine is now devolving into a failed state."
Another aspect pertains to the fact that Ukraine "has no personnel able to create weapons anymore, and no ability to establish such an enterprise on its soil, as Russia would immediately target and destroy any such facilities before they could produce or deploy any weapons to be used against Russian soldiers," per Bennett.
"The Ukrainians know this, and therefore no one would ‘willingly’ sign up to be part of any facility in Ukraine that does such activities because it would just be a matter of time before the building disappeared in a mountain of rubble," the ex-State Department analyst pointed out.
When asked what specific types of arms or ammunition the US could co-produce with Ukraine, Bennett said that "these type of guerilla terrorist weapons might include drones, sea, air, and land bombs."
He didn’t rule out that investor nations involved in the UDEP project "would most likely be Britain, France, Germany, and the Baltic nations."
Touching upon the issue of the weapons market, Bennett said the US "has been on a conveyor belt of producing weapons for the shallow purpose of enriching politicians and the military-industrial complex, and not for military efficiency purposes." Per him, "This is a lethal flaw, and an impediment which the rest of the world sees and therefore consciously and unconsciously views US-NATO weapons on a lower level than the Russian weapons."
Bennett referred to Russian weapons as something "designed to defeat the US-NATO Ukrainian military," which he said is viewed as "the main destabilizer of the world."
So, he went on to say, "It is logical to assume that Russian weapons will be valued and sought after as the natural antidote or best defense against future Western Empirical operations — which they openly boast is coming with fatalistic and narcissistic indifference."
As such, the US-Ukrainian arms development scheme "will once again confirm to the American and European peoples — currently held hostage by their governments — that the real enemy of Western peoples are the tyrants in their own government who are using the war to bleed money from citizens and construct an endless excuse for absolute authoritarian political control using endless fear and ‘rumors of war’," the ex-State Department analyst concluded.