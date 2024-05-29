https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/majority-of-french-germans-see-more-disadvantages-in-eu-membership---poll-1118691083.html
Majority of French, Germans See More Disadvantages in EU Membership - Poll
Most people in France and Germany believe that their countries' membership in the European Union has more disadvantages than advantages, a poll by the Allianz insurance company revealed on Wednesday.
The survey was conducted among 6,271 people in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain from April 26 to May 13. It deducted the percentage of those who saw more disadvantages in the EU membership from the percentage of those who saw more advantages. "We found that only the Spanish (net percentage: +25.8%) and Austrian (+21.5%) respondents seem happy to be part of the EU. In Germany (which used to be "pro-European"), Italy and Austria, the opinions are almost evenly split, while French respondents remain firmly "anti-European" (-22.3%)," Allianz said in a statement. People in France, Germany and Italy were also more likely to say that their countries derived more disadvantages from the euro being a single European currency, while Spaniards and Austrians saw more benefits in using it, according to the poll.
