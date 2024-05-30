International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/john-lennons-guitar-sells-for-record-29-million-1118701774.html
John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million
John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million
Sputnik International
Fab Four musical memorabilia are, perhaps, the most sought-after in the world, with prized possessions belonging to the iconic band regularly going under the hammer.
2024-05-30T13:19+0000
2024-05-30T13:19+0000
beyond politics
john lennon
george harrison
new york
the beatles
auction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104834/30/1048343032_0:372:3150:2144_1920x0_80_0_0_23db3af58c58381127afa918f981732e.jpg
New York’s legendary Hard Rock Café recently hosted a music icon sale featuring a 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar used by The Beatles’ front man.The instrument, first estimated at $600,000 to $800,000 prior to the auction, was eventually sold for a record $2,857,500 to an anonymous buyer over the phone. The astronomical sum made it a new record for highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history, the organizers said.The auction house elaborated that the guitar was owned by John Lennon and used by both him and George Harrison during the recording sessions for The Beatles albums Help! (1965) and Rubber Soul (1965). It had not been played since and was found in an attic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/napoleons-hat-sold-for-2-million-in-france-1115057930.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104834/30/1048343032_0:76:3150:2439_1920x0_80_0_0_012ea2cc92c7c7e6bd4dcab12d4d787f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the beatles auction, john lennon’s guitar, john lennon’s guitar auction, the beatles' muscical instruments, the fab four
the beatles auction, john lennon’s guitar, john lennon’s guitar auction, the beatles' muscical instruments, the fab four

John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million

13:19 GMT 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / Associated PressJohn lennon
John lennon - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / Associated Press
Subscribe
Fab Four musical memorabilia are, perhaps, the most sought-after in the world, with prized possessions belonging to the iconic band regularly going under the hammer.
New York’s legendary Hard Rock Café recently hosted a music icon sale featuring a 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar used by The Beatles’ front man.
The instrument, first estimated at $600,000 to $800,000 prior to the auction, was eventually sold for a record $2,857,500 to an anonymous buyer over the phone. The astronomical sum made it a new record for highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history, the organizers said.
Napoleon Crossing the Alps - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2023
Beyond Politics
Napoleon's Hat Sold For $2 Million in France
19 November 2023, 17:27 GMT

“The final bid of $2,857,500 echoed through the space, solidifying the Framus Hootenanny's place as the fifth most-expensive guitar ever sold,” Julien's Auctions said in a statement.

The auction house elaborated that the guitar was owned by John Lennon and used by both him and George Harrison during the recording sessions for The Beatles albums Help! (1965) and Rubber Soul (1965). It had not been played since and was found in an attic.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала