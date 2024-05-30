https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/john-lennons-guitar-sells-for-record-29-million-1118701774.html

John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million

Fab Four musical memorabilia are, perhaps, the most sought-after in the world, with prized possessions belonging to the iconic band regularly going under the hammer.

New York’s legendary Hard Rock Café recently hosted a music icon sale featuring a 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar used by The Beatles’ front man.The instrument, first estimated at $600,000 to $800,000 prior to the auction, was eventually sold for a record $2,857,500 to an anonymous buyer over the phone. The astronomical sum made it a new record for highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history, the organizers said.The auction house elaborated that the guitar was owned by John Lennon and used by both him and George Harrison during the recording sessions for The Beatles albums Help! (1965) and Rubber Soul (1965). It had not been played since and was found in an attic.

