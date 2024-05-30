https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/john-lennons-guitar-sells-for-record-29-million-1118701774.html
John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million
John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million
Sputnik International
Fab Four musical memorabilia are, perhaps, the most sought-after in the world, with prized possessions belonging to the iconic band regularly going under the hammer.
2024-05-30T13:19+0000
2024-05-30T13:19+0000
2024-05-30T13:19+0000
beyond politics
john lennon
george harrison
new york
the beatles
auction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104834/30/1048343032_0:372:3150:2144_1920x0_80_0_0_23db3af58c58381127afa918f981732e.jpg
New York’s legendary Hard Rock Café recently hosted a music icon sale featuring a 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar used by The Beatles’ front man.The instrument, first estimated at $600,000 to $800,000 prior to the auction, was eventually sold for a record $2,857,500 to an anonymous buyer over the phone. The astronomical sum made it a new record for highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history, the organizers said.The auction house elaborated that the guitar was owned by John Lennon and used by both him and George Harrison during the recording sessions for The Beatles albums Help! (1965) and Rubber Soul (1965). It had not been played since and was found in an attic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/napoleons-hat-sold-for-2-million-in-france-1115057930.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104834/30/1048343032_0:76:3150:2439_1920x0_80_0_0_012ea2cc92c7c7e6bd4dcab12d4d787f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the beatles auction, john lennon’s guitar, john lennon’s guitar auction, the beatles' muscical instruments, the fab four
the beatles auction, john lennon’s guitar, john lennon’s guitar auction, the beatles' muscical instruments, the fab four
John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record $2.9 Million
Fab Four musical memorabilia are, perhaps, the most sought-after in the world, with prized possessions belonging to the iconic band regularly going under the hammer.
New York’s legendary Hard Rock Café recently hosted a music icon sale featuring a 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar used by The Beatles’ front man
.
The instrument, first estimated at $600,000
to $800,000
prior to the auction
, was eventually sold for a record $2,857,500
to an anonymous buyer over the phone. The astronomical sum made it a new record for highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history, the organizers said.
19 November 2023, 17:27 GMT
“The final bid of $2,857,500 echoed through the space, solidifying the Framus Hootenanny's place as the fifth most-expensive guitar ever sold,” Julien's Auctions said in a statement.
The auction house elaborated that the guitar was owned by John Lennon and used by both him and George Harrison during the recording sessions for The Beatles
albums Help!
(1965) and Rubber Soul
(1965). It had not been played since and was found in an attic.