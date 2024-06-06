https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/estonia-to-reduce-ukraine-aid-by-10-due-to-difficult-circumstances---foreign-ministry-1118819835.html

Estonia to Reduce Ukraine Aid by 10% Due to 'Difficult Circumstances' - Foreign Ministry

Estonia to Reduce Ukraine Aid by 10% Due to 'Difficult Circumstances' - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Estonia intends to reduce the volume of foreign aid and in this regard will cut funding for Ukraine, the director general of the Estonian Foreign Ministry's communication department, Mihkel Tamm, said on Thursday.

2024-06-06T18:33+0000

2024-06-06T18:33+0000

2024-06-06T18:33+0000

world

estonia

ukraine

estonian defense ministry

ukraine crisis

military aid

foreign military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118819917_0:143:2672:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_1fdc2dcd1b10823b422bf0584c1727ba.jpg

"In the context of the cuts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will see a reduction of €1.46 million [$1.59 million] in its allocations for development cooperation and humanitarian aid, and in project launches. In addition, projects for Ukraine, for which the government allocated €14 million last year, will be cut by 10 percent, or €1.4 million," Tamm was quoted as saying by Estonian broadcaster ERR. This decision was dictated by "difficult circumstances" in the country, he added. Earlier in the day, the undersecretary for defense planning at the Estonian Defense Ministry, Tiina Uudeberg, told ERR that Estonia had been forced to postpone the procurement of military vehicles and communications equipment, as well as reduce its participation in foreign missions due to budget constraints amid plans to purchase more ammunition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/funding-never-ending-conflict-in-ukraine-not-in-us-interest---us-senator-vance-1118602216.html

estonia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons