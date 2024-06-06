https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/estonia-to-reduce-ukraine-aid-by-10-due-to-difficult-circumstances---foreign-ministry-1118819835.html
Estonia to Reduce Ukraine Aid by 10% Due to 'Difficult Circumstances' - Foreign Ministry
Estonia intends to reduce the volume of foreign aid and in this regard will cut funding for Ukraine, the director general of the Estonian Foreign Ministry's communication department, Mihkel Tamm, said on Thursday.
"In the context of the cuts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will see a reduction of €1.46 million [$1.59 million] in its allocations for development cooperation and humanitarian aid, and in project launches. In addition, projects for Ukraine, for which the government allocated €14 million last year, will be cut by 10 percent, or €1.4 million," Tamm was quoted as saying by Estonian broadcaster ERR. This decision was dictated by "difficult circumstances" in the country, he added. Earlier in the day, the undersecretary for defense planning at the Estonian Defense Ministry, Tiina Uudeberg, told ERR that Estonia had been forced to postpone the procurement of military vehicles and communications equipment, as well as reduce its participation in foreign missions due to budget constraints amid plans to purchase more ammunition.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia intends to reduce the volume of foreign aid and in this regard will cut funding for Ukraine, the director general of the Estonian Foreign Ministry's communication department, Mihkel Tamm, said on Thursday.
"In the context of the cuts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will see a reduction of €1.46 million
[$1.59 million
] in its allocations for development cooperation and humanitarian aid, and in project launches. In addition, projects for Ukraine
, for which the government allocated €14 million
last year, will be cut by 10 percent, or €1.4 million
," Tamm was quoted as saying by Estonian broadcaster ERR.
This decision was dictated by "difficult circumstances" in the country, he added.
Earlier in the day, the undersecretary for defense planning at the Estonian Defense Ministry
, Tiina Uudeberg, told ERR that Estonia had been forced to postpone the procurement of military vehicles and communications equipment, as well as reduce its participation in foreign missions
due to budget constraints amid plans to purchase more ammunition.