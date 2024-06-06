https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/they-deceived-us-captured-colombian-pow-speaks-on-how-he-ended-up-in-ukraine-1118819614.html
‘They Deceived Us’: Captured Colombian PoW Speaks on How He Ended Up in Ukraine
As the reality of Ukraine's abysmal military situation is setting in with foreign mercenaries fighting against Russia, soldiers of fortune are either rushing back home or surrendering to the Russian Army in hopes of better conditions.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the interrogation of a captured Colombian mercenary, Angel Cardenas Montilla, who fought in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The 33-year-old Colombian, who used to work in the police and had no prior combat experience, surrendered close to Krasnogorovka. According to the PoW, he came to Ukraine through a TikTok ad, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces recruited militants to fight against Russia.He only received an accelerated "routine training on the ground", during which he and nine other Colombian natives were demonstrated how to fire a gun and use grenades, as well as some basic skills like going into attack. The whole process took just a few days.Montilla noted that foreigners like him come to Ukraine "as if in a dream", without a clear understanding of where they ended up. This is why Ukrainian military commandments can easily deceive arriving mercenaries. For example, he still has not been paid his first paycheck to this day, the man shared.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the interrogation of a captured Colombian mercenary, Angel Cardenas Montilla, who fought in the ranks
of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"The Ukrainians deceived us, they said we would guard the building, but it turned out they sent us straight into the line of fire," he said.
The 33-year-old Colombian, who used to work in the police and had no prior combat experience, surrendered close to Krasnogorovka.
According to the PoW, he came to Ukraine through a TikTok ad, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces recruited militants
to fight against Russia.
He only received an accelerated "routine training on the ground", during which he and nine other Colombian natives were demonstrated how to fire a gun and use grenades, as well as some basic skills like going into attack. The whole process took just a few days.
Montilla noted that foreigners like him
come to Ukraine "as if in a dream
", without a clear understanding of where they ended up. This is why Ukrainian military commandments can easily deceive arriving mercenaries. For example, he still has not been paid his first paycheck to this day, the man shared.
"Because we wanted to earn some money
and do something we don't know how to do, we ended up with one foot in the grave, because they [Ukrainians] abandoned us, they never supported us," the Colombian complained.