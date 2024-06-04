https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/nato-plans-to-move-troops-from-us-to-europe--reports-1118766003.html
NATO Draws Up Potential Plans to Move Troops From US to Europe – Reports
NATO Draws Up Potential Plans to Move Troops From US to Europe – Reports
The US-led military bloc is preparing land corridors that would enable US troops to rush to the frontlines in the event of a European war in a move that seeks to stave off a potential “Russian attack”, the Telegraph reported.
The US-led military bloc is preparing land corridors that would enable US troops to rush to the front lines in the event of a European war, in a move that would seek to stave off a potential “Russian attack”, the Telegraph has reported.In theory, US soldiers could arrive at one of five designated ports and then be transported along predetermined logistics routes on the continent. According to the plans, US forces would land in the Netherlands and then be taken to Poland via Germany by train. Other potential options include using ports in the Balkans, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Greece, and Turkiye.The Ukraine conflict has demonstrated Kiev’s logistics bases being particularly susceptible to Russian precision strikes.According to Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, commander of NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), larger bases, like those seen in Afghanistan or Iraq, are no longer feasible as they can be targeted and destroyed with ease.In the interview Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to US journalist Tucker Carlson, the president made it clear that Russia has no plans to attack any NATO nation.The Russian leader also added that such destructive rhetoric simply plays into “threat-mongering” militaristic hysteria.Amid the heated discussions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc has no plans to send combat units to Ukraine but called on member states to ramp up arms supply to Kiev.NATO is expected to formally oppose deploying troops to Ukraine, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported earlier. According to a draft policy document to be approved at the bloc’s July summit in Washington, NATO would adhere to a “no boots on the ground” principle, which the Italian media described as “one of the key phrases” in the paper.
NATO Draws Up Potential Plans to Move Troops From US to Europe – Reports
14:48 GMT 04.06.2024 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 04.06.2024)
In theory, US soldiers could arrive at one of five designated ports and then be transported along predetermined logistics routes on the continent should a European war break out.
The US-led military bloc is preparing land corridors that would enable US troops to rush to the front lines in the event of a European war, in a move that would seek to stave off a potential “Russian attack”, the Telegraph has reported.
In theory, US soldiers could arrive at one of five designated ports and then be transported along predetermined logistics routes on the continent.
According to the plans, US forces
would land in the Netherlands and then be taken to Poland
via Germany by train. Other potential options include using ports in the Balkans, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Greece, and Turkiye.
“In these corridors, national militaries will not be restricted by local regulations and will be free to transport consignments without normal restrictions,” the report said.
The Ukraine conflict has demonstrated Kiev’s logistics bases being particularly susceptible to Russian precision strikes.
According to Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, commander of NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), larger bases, like those seen in Afghanistan or Iraq, are no longer feasible as they can be targeted and destroyed with ease.
In the interview Russian President Vladimir Putin
gave to US journalist Tucker Carlson, the president made it clear that Russia has no plans to attack any NATO nation.
“It is absolutely out of the question. You just don't have to be any kind of analyst, it goes against common sense to get involved in some kind of global war. And a global war will bring all of humanity to the brink of destruction. It's obvious,” he emphasized.
The Russian leader also added that such destructive rhetoric
simply plays into “threat-mongering” militaristic hysteria.
Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. Some EU countries hastened to dismiss such plans.
Amid the heated discussions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said
the bloc has no plans to send combat units to Ukraine but called on member states to ramp up arms supply to Kiev.
NATO is expected to formally oppose deploying troops to Ukraine, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported earlier. According to a draft policy document to be approved at the bloc’s July summit in Washington, NATO would adhere to a “no boots on the ground” principle
, which the Italian media described as “one of the key phrases”
in the paper.