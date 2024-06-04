https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/nato-plans-to-move-troops-from-us-to-europe--reports-1118766003.html

NATO Draws Up Potential Plans to Move Troops From US to Europe – Reports

NATO Draws Up Potential Plans to Move Troops From US to Europe – Reports

Sputnik International

The US-led military bloc is preparing land corridors that would enable US troops to rush to the frontlines in the event of a European war in a move that seeks to stave off a potential “Russian attack”, the Telegraph reported.

2024-06-04T14:48+0000

2024-06-04T14:48+0000

2024-06-04T14:58+0000

military

tucker carlson

jens stoltenberg

ukraine

russia

italy

nato

ukraine crisis

vladimir putin

western aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111371332_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eeed2fc204789beb932a2ab222161dbc.jpg

The US-led military bloc is preparing land corridors that would enable US troops to rush to the front lines in the event of a European war, in a move that would seek to stave off a potential “Russian attack”, the Telegraph has reported.In theory, US soldiers could arrive at one of five designated ports and then be transported along predetermined logistics routes on the continent. According to the plans, US forces would land in the Netherlands and then be taken to Poland via Germany by train. Other potential options include using ports in the Balkans, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Greece, and Turkiye.The Ukraine conflict has demonstrated Kiev’s logistics bases being particularly susceptible to Russian precision strikes.According to Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, commander of NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), larger bases, like those seen in Afghanistan or Iraq, are no longer feasible as they can be targeted and destroyed with ease.In the interview Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to US journalist Tucker Carlson, the president made it clear that Russia has no plans to attack any NATO nation.The Russian leader also added that such destructive rhetoric simply plays into “threat-mongering” militaristic hysteria.Amid the heated discussions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc has no plans to send combat units to Ukraine but called on member states to ramp up arms supply to Kiev.NATO is expected to formally oppose deploying troops to Ukraine, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported earlier. According to a draft policy document to be approved at the bloc’s July summit in Washington, NATO would adhere to a “no boots on the ground” principle, which the Italian media described as “one of the key phrases” in the paper.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/us-military-experts-nato-cant-take-on-russia-or-prevent-ukraines-defeat-1118654569.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/nato-no-boots-on-the-ground-ukraine-strategy-meant-to-silence-wests-loudmouths--1118336759.html

ukraine

russia

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict