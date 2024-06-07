International
LIVE: Putin Speaks at SPIEF Plenary Session
French Arms Maker KNDS Finalizes Plan to Create Ukraine Subsidiary
The French-German arms maker KNDS finalized the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine on Friday, during a ceremony broadcast by the BFMTV news website.
KNDS Group Chairman Philippe Petitcolin signed a document in Paris, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, which officially establishes the Ukrainian subsidiary. KNDS France makes long-range 155mm Caesar howitzers for Ukraine. Lecornu and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, said late in March that the Ukrainian subsidiary would produce both military equipment and munitions.
12:32 GMT 07.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French-German arms maker KNDS finalized the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine on Friday, during a ceremony broadcast by the BFMTV news website.
KNDS Group Chairman Philippe Petitcolin signed a document in Paris, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, which officially establishes the Ukrainian subsidiary.
KNDS France makes long-range 155mm Caesar howitzers for Ukraine. Lecornu and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, said late in March that the Ukrainian subsidiary would produce both military equipment and munitions.
