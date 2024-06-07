https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/french-arms-maker-knds-finalizes-plan-to-create-ukraine-subsidiary-1118840722.html

French Arms Maker KNDS Finalizes Plan to Create Ukraine Subsidiary

The French-German arms maker KNDS finalized the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine on Friday, during a ceremony broadcast by the BFMTV news website.

KNDS Group Chairman Philippe Petitcolin signed a document in Paris, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, which officially establishes the Ukrainian subsidiary. KNDS France makes long-range 155mm Caesar howitzers for Ukraine. Lecornu and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, said late in March that the Ukrainian subsidiary would produce both military equipment and munitions.

