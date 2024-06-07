International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in SPIEF 2024 Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-remains-key-player-in-global-trade-despite-all-obstacles-sanctions---putin-1118846635.html
Russia Remains Key Player in Global Trade Despite All Obstacles, Sanctions - Putin
Russia Remains Key Player in Global Trade Despite All Obstacles, Sanctions - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia remains one of the main participants in world trade despite all obstacles and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2024-06-07T14:20+0000
2024-06-07T14:20+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
china
eurasian economic union
spief
spief 2024
asia-pacific region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118839996_0:130:3183:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_8b37e53ea6fd0b469299b3d32a6e028d.jpg
"Despite all the obstacles and illegitimate sanctions, Russia remains one of the key participants in world trade and is actively developing logistics and the geography of cooperation. Thus, our relations with Asian countries are strengthening," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Countries that are friendly to Russia account for three quarters of its trade, the president said, adding that Russia also ensures a balance of interests of all participants in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union. Russia is ready to offer full-scale technological partnerships to other countries, the leader said. Putin also called developing the Eastern Rail Range network one of the main tasks for Russia. The development of new markets requires new transport connections, the Russian president continued. "Special attention will also be paid to the Southern direction. The development plans for the North-South international transport corridor as well as the corridor in the Azov-Black Sea direction have been adopted," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russia-does-not-care-who-wins-us-presidential-election---putin-1118790775.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118839996_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_210e5a64dca2b384720c0eeff10cc031.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024

Russia Remains Key Player in Global Trade Despite All Obstacles, Sanctions - Putin

14:20 GMT 07.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin speaks at 2024 SPIEF plenary session
Vladimir Putin speaks at 2024 SPIEF plenary session - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia remains one of the main participants in world trade despite all obstacles and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Despite all the obstacles and illegitimate sanctions, Russia remains one of the key participants in world trade and is actively developing logistics and the geography of cooperation. Thus, our relations with Asian countries are strengthening," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Countries that are friendly to Russia account for three quarters of its trade, the president said, adding that Russia also ensures a balance of interests of all participants in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union.
Russia is ready to offer full-scale technological partnerships to other countries, the leader said.
Putin also called developing the Eastern Rail Range network one of the main tasks for Russia.

"At the Eastern direction, towards China and countries of the Asian Pacific region, the main project for us is developing the so-called Eastern Rail Range. In April, the parameters of another, already the third stage of its modernization, were finalized. By 2030, the capacity of the Eastern Rail Range should increase to 210 million tonnes, and by 2032 [it should increase] to 270 million tonnes," Putin told the forum.

The development of new markets requires new transport connections, the Russian president continued.
"Special attention will also be paid to the Southern direction. The development plans for the North-South international transport corridor as well as the corridor in the Azov-Black Sea direction have been adopted," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with heads of international news agencies - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
World
War in Ukraine Began After the 2014 Coup, Not Because of Russia - Putin
5 June, 17:39 GMT

The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала