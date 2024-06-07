https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-remains-key-player-in-global-trade-despite-all-obstacles-sanctions---putin-1118846635.html
Russia Remains Key Player in Global Trade Despite All Obstacles, Sanctions - Putin
Russia remains one of the main participants in world trade despite all obstacles and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Despite all the obstacles and illegitimate sanctions, Russia remains one of the key participants in world trade and is actively developing logistics and the geography of cooperation. Thus, our relations with Asian countries are strengthening," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Countries that are friendly to Russia account for three quarters of its trade, the president said, adding that Russia also ensures a balance of interests of all participants in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union. Russia is ready to offer full-scale technological partnerships to other countries, the leader said. Putin also called developing the Eastern Rail Range network one of the main tasks for Russia. The development of new markets requires new transport connections, the Russian president continued. "Special attention will also be paid to the Southern direction. The development plans for the North-South international transport corridor as well as the corridor in the Azov-Black Sea direction have been adopted," he said.
Russia remains one of the main participants in world trade despite all obstacles and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Despite all the obstacles and illegitimate sanctions, Russia remains one of the key participants in world trade and is actively developing logistics and the geography of cooperation. Thus, our relations with Asian countries are strengthening
," Putin said at the plenary session
of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Countries that are friendly to Russia account for three quarters of its trade, the president said, adding that Russia also ensures a balance of interests of all participants in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union.
Russia is ready to offer full-scale technological partnerships to other countries, the leader said
.
Putin also called developing the Eastern Rail Range network one of the main tasks for Russia.
"At the Eastern direction, towards China and countries of the Asian Pacific region, the main project for us is developing the so-called Eastern Rail Range. In April, the parameters of another, already the third stage of its modernization, were finalized. By 2030, the capacity of the Eastern Rail Range should increase to 210 million tonnes, and by 2032 [it should increase] to 270 million tonnes," Putin told the forum.
The development of new markets requires new transport connections, the Russian president continued
.
"Special attention will also be paid to the Southern direction. The development plans for the North-South international transport corridor as well as the corridor in the Azov-Black Sea direction have been adopted
," he said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.