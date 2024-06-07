https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-remains-key-player-in-global-trade-despite-all-obstacles-sanctions---putin-1118846635.html

Russia Remains Key Player in Global Trade Despite All Obstacles, Sanctions - Putin

Russia Remains Key Player in Global Trade Despite All Obstacles, Sanctions - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia remains one of the main participants in world trade despite all obstacles and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2024-06-07T14:20+0000

2024-06-07T14:20+0000

2024-06-07T14:20+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

china

eurasian economic union

spief

spief 2024

asia-pacific region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118839996_0:130:3183:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_8b37e53ea6fd0b469299b3d32a6e028d.jpg

"Despite all the obstacles and illegitimate sanctions, Russia remains one of the key participants in world trade and is actively developing logistics and the geography of cooperation. Thus, our relations with Asian countries are strengthening," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Countries that are friendly to Russia account for three quarters of its trade, the president said, adding that Russia also ensures a balance of interests of all participants in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union. Russia is ready to offer full-scale technological partnerships to other countries, the leader said. Putin also called developing the Eastern Rail Range network one of the main tasks for Russia. The development of new markets requires new transport connections, the Russian president continued. "Special attention will also be paid to the Southern direction. The development plans for the North-South international transport corridor as well as the corridor in the Azov-Black Sea direction have been adopted," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russia-does-not-care-who-wins-us-presidential-election---putin-1118790775.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024