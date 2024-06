https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russian-aviation-destroys-2-unmanned-ukrainian-boats-heading-towards-crimea-1118841732.html

Russian Aviation Destroys 2 Unmanned Ukrainian Boats Heading Towards Crimea

Russian Aviation Destroys 2 Unmanned Ukrainian Boats Heading Towards Crimea

Russian aviation has destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian navy in the Black Sea, which were heading towards Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"At about 3 p.m. [12:00 GMT], unmanned boats of the Ukrainian navy heading towards Crimea were detected in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. The two targets were destroyed by the defense systems of the naval and army aviation on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

