Watch Russian Mi-35M Chopper Strike Ukrainian Troops

In recent weeks, Russia's newly-formed Battlegroup Sever has shown impressive and steady progress throughout its operational area in the special op zone, advancing deep into Ukrainian defenses and repelling enemy counterattacks.

Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing a Russian Mi-35M helicopter crew carrying out a combat mission, during which Battlegroup Sever managed to successfully strike Ukrainian strongholds and manpower.In the course of the operation, the helicopter carried out a high-precision strike on its target with S-8 unguided air missiles, using reconnaissance coordinates passed by an aircraft gunner. Once the mission was complete, the crew safely returned to their home airfield.According to the gunner's reports, all the specified targets were successfully hit. The flight went as normal.

