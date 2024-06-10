https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/russian-roulette-why-macrons-snap-elections-may-not-end-well-for-him-1118896978.html

Russian Roulette: Why Macron's Snap Elections May Not End Well for Him

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for snap elections later this month after Marine Le Pen's National Rally outperformed his party in the European... 10.06.2024, Sputnik International

Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance sustained defeat after receiving around 15 percent of the vote in the European Parliament elections, whereas the French conservative National Rally got around 31-32 percent.The National Rally's success has prompted the president to announce his intent to dissolve the French Parliament and hold snap elections. It is expected the vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.The right-wing National Rally, formerly known as the National Front, had been headed by Marine Le Pen until 2021 and is currently led by her successor Jordan Bardella. The Eurosceptic party has come out on top amid the ongoing rise of the right in Europe. Although the centrist European People's Party (EPP) has retained its dominance in the EU Parliament, EU conservative parties made considerable gains.According to the pundit, Macron believes he has very little to lose and much to gain by setting conditions for the National Rally to win, as he hopes his political opponents would fail. If they win and demonstrate poor performance, Macron's party may regain control of the next presidential cycle.The French president is also banking on the supposed fear of the hardline conservatives in certain parts of the French electorate, the expert continued.Time Magazine notes that if the National Rally wins the majority in the French National Assembly, Macron will have to name a prime minister with "different views" and "share power" with his political opponents.The magazine emphasized that Macron's party defeat coincided with the French president's call for the EU's wide effort to continue arming Ukraine and boost the bloc's military industry.According to Bonne, it is unclear whether the president's party failure is related to Macron's bellicosity, including his calls for sending NATO troops to Ukraine. Bonne further indicated it appears as though Macron indeed got himself into trouble given EU member states' opposition to the radical measure.It is not the first time a French president has called snap elections: in 1997, then-conservative President Jacques Chirac resorted to the option and prompted the formation of a left-wing majority in the Parliament. Chirac was forced to appoint Socialist Lionel Jospin as a prime minister and had no say over a number of major reforms carried out by his left-wing opponents.

