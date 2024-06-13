https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-exporters-to-sell-foreign-currency-profits-in-dollars-through-banks---regulator-1118934734.html
Russian Exporters to Sell Foreign Currency Profits in Dollars Through Banks - Regulator
Russian exporters will continue selling foreign currency profits in dollars directly through authorized banks, the Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, said on Thursday.
"Companies subject to the presidential decree 771 dated October 11, 2023 on the compulsory sale of foreign currency by certain Russian exporters will continue to sell foreign currency export profits in US dollars directly through authorized banks," the regulator said. On Wednesday, the United States sanctioned the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The MOEX then said it will halt trading in the US dollar and euro starting June 13. The Bank of Russia later announced that foreign exchange business in these currencies will continue to take place on the over-the-counter market. The central bank also said that trading in rubles, yuan and other currencies of friendly countries account for about 80% of Russia's foreign trade settlements as of today.
