No Country Immune From NATO Attack, Putin Warns

14.06.2024

2024-06-14T09:30+0000

2024-06-14T09:30+0000

2024-06-14T09:41+0000

world

vladimir putin

nato

russia

"The world is changing rapidly. It will no longer be as it was before. Neither in global politics, nor in the economy, nor in technological competition," the president said."This work, in today's challenging and rapidly changing realities, demands even greater concentration of effort and initiative towards resilience: not only the ability to respond to current challenges but also to shape our own, long-term agenda. Alongside our partners, we should propose and discuss, within an open and constructive dialogue, solutions to those fundamental questions that concern not only us but the entire global community," he urged.Putin stated that Western powers, led by the United States, believed they had won the Cold War and could dictate the global order while dismissing Russia's legitimate concerns with evasive answers. "The Western powers, led by the US, considered that they had won the Cold War and had the right to unilaterally determine how to organize the world. The practical expression of this worldview became the project of unlimited expansion of the North Atlantic bloc, both spatially and temporally. To our legitimate questions, they responded with excuses, claiming that no one intended to attack Russia and that NATO's expansion was not directed against Russia," said the head of state.NATO is attempting to increase pressure on countries it aims to constrain, including Russia. "Two years ago, at the NATO summit in Madrid, it was announced that the Alliance would now address security issues not only in the Euro-Atlantic region but also in the Asia-Pacific. They claim that their involvement is indispensable there too. Clearly, this move is an attempt to ramp up pressure on the countries in the region whose development they intend to curb. Notably, our country, Russia, is high on that list," said Putin.Moreover, NATO’s diplomacy involves accusing a country and unleashing its full force against it, the president highlighted. “Already back then, the main principle of NATO-style diplomacy emerged in all its glory. Deeply flawed and futile in resolving complex internal conflicts. Specifically, to blame one of the parties, which for some reason they do not particularly like, accuse them of all sins, and unleash all political, informational, and military power, economic sanctions, and restrictions on them," he said.Putin emphasized that no country in the world is safe from becoming a target of NATO’s attack. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

russia

2024

