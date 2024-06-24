https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-logistics-hub-storing-western-supplied-missiles-1119094461.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Logistics Hub Storing Western-Supplied Missiles

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Logistics Hub Storing Western-Supplied Missiles

The Russian Aerospace Forces struck a major logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours, where Western-supplied missiles were stored, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have targeted a large logistics hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement said. “This center was used for the accumulation, storage, and redistribution of weapons, including missile systems provided by Western countries to the Kiev regime,” it added. “Additionally, we have targeted concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 112 areas."The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 610 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Yug group of forces over the past 24 hours, as well as "a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four cars [among other losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry added. The Tsentr Battlegroup has repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops and Kiev has lost up to 430 soldiers, while the Vostok Battlegroup has repelled one counterattack and Ukraine has lost over 140 soldiers. Ukraine has also lost up to 480 servicepeople in battles with the Zapad group of Russian forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia’s north group of forces clashed with Ukrainian troops in he Kharkov region and Kiev has lost up to 220 soldiers.

