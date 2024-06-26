https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/zelensky-created-unmanned-systems-forces-to-swindle-new-funds-from-west-1119142625.html

Zelensky Created Unmanned Systems Forces to Swindle New Funds From West

Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Why does the Kiev regime need a new military branch?

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118985014_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0943444f96a25120d6a6f51ffb0558.jpg

Zelensky has ordered the formation a new military branch exclusively focused on the use of unmanned systems. Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky was appointed the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces the same day, June 26.Military reference book publisher Jane's named the new branch "the world's first unmanned force." Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces claim to be aimed at coordinating the deployment of drones and robotic systems in land, air and maritime domains.The establishment of a new military branch has provided Zelensky with another opportunity to demand more money from the West, according to Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis (BVPA), a Russian think-tank.The expert sees little merit in separating the drone systems command from other military branches.When it comes to Russia, the nation's military has been increasingly implementing unmanned robotic systems in virtually all branches of Armed Forces, according to the pundit.He said Russian motorized rifle regiments "have their own small drones, which provide terrain reconnaissance and transmission of artillery data. There are drones that essentially provide additional security to combat vehicles that accompany the crews" and others that deliver ammunition to troops.Before the start of the special military operation, Russia was hardly the leader in military drone technology, Mikhailov noted. But now the Kalashnikov concern alone makes a huge contribution to tghe Russian war effort with its state-of-art Lancet and Kub drones.He pointed out that a number of other military corporations and companies, including Almaz-Antey the United Aircraft Corporation and Russian Helicopters have also begun production of new unmanned systems.Simultaneously, Russia's electronic warfare (EW) has taken on a new significance amid the ongoing "drone war" in the zone of special military operation, Mikhailov said.Although Russia employed electronic warfare techniques for the first time more than 100 years ago, modern challenges posed by unmanned systems have catalyzed the development of its EW capabilities, according to Sputnik's pundit. As a result, EW has turned into one of the most important forms of battlefield support.According to the expert, the success of drone warfare cannot be determined by the number of new military branches, but by the reality on the ground where unmanned and EW systems work in concert to ensure the army's readiness, agility and survivability.

