Canada Sanctions Israeli Individuals, Entities Over Settler Violence
Canada Sanctions Israeli Individuals, Entities Over Settler Violence
Sputnik International
The Canadian government imposed new Israel-related sanctions on seven individuals and five entities for facilitating violence by extremist settlers in the West Bank, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Thursday.
In May, Canada sanctioned four Israeli individuals in the first batch of measures against extremist settler violence in the West Bank. Israeli extremist settlers have instigated violence leading to the loss of lives and destruction of property and farmland in the West Bank, GAC said. The attacks have also resulted in the forced displacement of Palestinian communities and degraded the security of Israelis and Palestinians alike, it added. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in February that settler violence in the West Bank was unacceptable and endangered the prospects for peace and stability as well as the path toward an "absolutely essential" two-state solution to the conflict.
Canada Sanctions Israeli Individuals, Entities Over Settler Violence

14:26 GMT 27.06.2024
The Canadian government imposed new Israel-related sanctions on seven individuals and five entities for facilitating violence by extremist settlers in the West Bank, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Thursday.
In May, Canada sanctioned four Israeli individuals in the first batch of measures against extremist settler violence in the West Bank.

"This round of sanctions lists seven individuals and five entities for their role in facilitating, supporting or financially contributing to acts of violence by Israeli extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canada sanctioned Ben Zion Gopstein, Daniella Weiss, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, and Shalom Zicherman, GAC said. The entities are Amana, Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, and Zvi’s Farm, it added.

Israeli extremist settlers have instigated violence leading to the loss of lives and destruction of property and farmland in the West Bank, GAC said. The attacks have also resulted in the forced displacement of Palestinian communities and degraded the security of Israelis and Palestinians alike, it added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in February that settler violence in the West Bank was unacceptable and endangered the prospects for peace and stability as well as the path toward an "absolutely essential" two-state solution to the conflict.
