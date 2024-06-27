https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/canada-sanctions-israeli-individuals-entities-over-settler-violence-1119153940.html

Canada Sanctions Israeli Individuals, Entities Over Settler Violence

The Canadian government imposed new Israel-related sanctions on seven individuals and five entities for facilitating violence by extremist settlers in the West Bank, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Thursday.

In May, Canada sanctioned four Israeli individuals in the first batch of measures against extremist settler violence in the West Bank. Israeli extremist settlers have instigated violence leading to the loss of lives and destruction of property and farmland in the West Bank, GAC said. The attacks have also resulted in the forced displacement of Palestinian communities and degraded the security of Israelis and Palestinians alike, it added. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in February that settler violence in the West Bank was unacceptable and endangered the prospects for peace and stability as well as the path toward an "absolutely essential" two-state solution to the conflict.

