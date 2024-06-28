https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/trump-biden-debate-in-us-not-on-agenda-of-russian-president---kremlin-1119167171.html
Trump-Biden Debate in US Not on Agenda of Russian President - Kremlin
The US presidential debate between President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump does not belong to the category of the main issues on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US presidential debate between President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump does not belong to the category of the main issues on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
The first US presidential debate
between Biden and his challenger, Trump, started on Thursday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump has now a majority lead over the incumbent president in a CNN viewers' flash poll after the first US presidential debate hosted by the broadcaster.
"I do not think you expect that the president of Russia could set an alarm clock, wake up in the morning and watch the debates in the United States. Still, this is not an event on our agenda. We have many issues that are really important for our country and that are relevant for us, these are the issues that our president deals with. The debates in the United States do not belong to the category of the main issues on the agenda," Peskov said.
At the same time, the Kremlin saw media reports
about these debates and will familiarize with them in more detail, the official said, noting that "this is an internal matter of the United States
."
"We are absolutely not going to evaluate these debates, this is an internal matter of the United States, this is the US election campaign. We have never interfered in United States election campaigns," he added.
Peskov also touched upon the prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels
.
"We do not think that European diplomacy will somehow act in terms of normalizing relations. The prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels are bad," he told reporters when asked how the Kremlin perceived personnel changes in the EU.
Commenting on the nomination of von der Leyen, the official said that she is not in favor of normalizing Russia-EU relations
, adding that Kallas is famous for russophobic statements.
The outcome of the parliamentary elections in France is of interest
to Russia, and Moscow is monitoring what is happening, the spokesman noted.
"Certainly. France is one of the largest countries in Europe. And, of course, the outcome of the election campaign is of interest to us. So we are watching what is happening. We see that there is a dynamic associated with the loss of popularity among some political forces and the growth of popularity among other political forces. But again, this is an internal matter of France
," he added.