https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/trump-biden-debate-in-us-not-on-agenda-of-russian-president---kremlin-1119167171.html

Trump-Biden Debate in US Not on Agenda of Russian President - Kremlin

Trump-Biden Debate in US Not on Agenda of Russian President - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The US presidential debate between President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump does not belong to the category of the main issues on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2024-06-28T12:06+0000

2024-06-28T12:06+0000

2024-06-28T12:06+0000

world

us

donald trump

joe biden

2024 us presidential election

us presidential campaign

presidential debate

russia

kremlin

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg

The first US presidential debate between Biden and his challenger, Trump, started on Thursday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump has now a majority lead over the incumbent president in a CNN viewers' flash poll after the first US presidential debate hosted by the broadcaster. At the same time, the Kremlin saw media reports about these debates and will familiarize with them in more detail, the official said, noting that "this is an internal matter of the United States." "We are absolutely not going to evaluate these debates, this is an internal matter of the United States, this is the US election campaign. We have never interfered in United States election campaigns," he added.Peskov also touched upon the prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels.Commenting on the nomination of von der Leyen, the official said that she is not in favor of normalizing Russia-EU relations, adding that Kallas is famous for russophobic statements.The outcome of the parliamentary elections in France is of interest to Russia, and Moscow is monitoring what is happening, the spokesman noted."Certainly. France is one of the largest countries in Europe. And, of course, the outcome of the election campaign is of interest to us. So we are watching what is happening. We see that there is a dynamic associated with the loss of popularity among some political forces and the growth of popularity among other political forces. But again, this is an internal matter of France," he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/the-eus-top-jobs-von-der-leyens-victory-postponed-other-hawks-tipped-to-win-1119012932.html

russia

moscow

france

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden