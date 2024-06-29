https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russias-tsentr-group-of-forces-takes-control-of-village-of-shumy-1119179339.html

Russia's Tsentr Group of Forces Takes Control of Village of Shumy

ussia's Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Shumy in the Donetsk People's Republic and repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 360 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic), improved their tactical position and defeated formations of the 41st Mechanised Brigade and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Kirovo, Leninskoye, Sokol, Novgorodskoye, and Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic). ... The enemy losses were up to 360 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry said. Meanwhile, the Sever group of forces struck Ukrainian forces near the villages of Neskuchnoye, Volchansk and Lyptsi, eliminating up to 270 soldiers, a tank and four vehicles, as well as a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery system, an Msta-B howitzer and three D-30 howitzers, the ministry added. At the same time, Russia's Zapad group of forces repelled two attacks by Ukraine, eliminating over 500 troops, the ministry said. "The UAF [Ukirainian Armed Forces] losses were over 500 servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry added. Russia's Yug group of forces repelled a Ukrainian attack, eliminating over 430 servicepeople, the ministry noted. "The enemy losses were more than 430 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and eight motor vehicles," the ministry said.

