Exclusive: Bolivian Natural Resources Could Be Root of Failed Coup – President

In an exclusive interview to Sputnik Mundo, Bolivian President Luis Arce elaborated on the potential cause of last week’s abortive coup d'état in the country.

A week after the failed coup attempt, Bolivian president spoke with a Sputnik correspondent at his official residence in La Paz and stressed that nation's natural resources were likely the reason of the attempt. He reflected on the events of recent days in the country and called on public organizations to remain “vigilant” to possible new attempts to overthrow the government.Arce said the forces behind those destabilizing acts are those interested in plundering Bolivia’s natural resources.As a result of clashes between Zuñiga's troops and residents of La Paz in the central square, 14 people were injured. Following the events, police detained 21 people involved in the coup attempt.

