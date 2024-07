https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/russian-air-defenses-performance-in-numbers-1119263439.html

Russian Air Defenses' Performance in Numbers

Russian Air Defenses' Performance in Numbers

Sputnik International

Today, Air Defense Troops of the Russian Ground Forces are a robust combat arm eliminating enemy air attack means and participating in theatres of military actions. But what are the numbers?

2024-07-06T14:06+0000

2024-07-06T14:06+0000

2024-07-06T14:06+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

russian ministry of defense

russian ground forces

air defense

air defense system

s-400 triumph

s-500 prometey

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119262935_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_36214c67c8b2e5b1acb62c341fff98b7.png

Air Defense Troops of the Russian Ground Forces are a robust combat unit carrying out regular defense duties, reconnaissance of enemy aircraft, elimination of enemy air attacks, and participation in theatres of military actions.Some of the most notable defense systems include the Triumf mobile surface-to-air missile, Prometey road-mobile air and missile defense system, Tor short-range air defense system, Pantsir surface-to-air missiles, Buk and Vityaz complexes, and Igla man-portable anti-aircraft missile system.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn more!

russia

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses