Ex-Pentagon Analyst Calls NATO Declaration Document of 'Contemptuous Global War'

The NATO declaration following the summit in Washington is nothing more than a document of "covetous and contemptuous global war" that Russia and China should pay close attention to, veteran Defense Department analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

"They [Russia and China] should read it carefully, and expose some of its hypocrisy. It is fundamentally a document of covetous and contemptuous global war, made by a shallow alliance that hasn’t won any war it has engaged in, and several of which it directly started, since its inception," Kwiatkowski said in an interview. On Wednesday, NATO members released a joint Washington Summit Declaration, which outlines the alliance's efforts to further isolate Russia, bolster the alliance's security on its eastern flank, increase security assistance for Ukraine, and claim Ukraine is on an "irreversible path" into NATO, among other initiatives. The declaration called on China "to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort," which allegedly includes "the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defense sector." The Chinese Mission to the European Union reacted sharply, saying the declaration was "filled with Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric." Unlike the US, China has not provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict, Chinese officials said.Kwiatkowski added that the declaration is nothing else but a tool for enriching American military corporations.At the same time, the document serves as a warning to the rest of the world that the military alliance sees no limit to its territorial ambitions and with the current level of funding will pose a threat to peace and security, and trade in the Black Sea and the Pacific regions, Kwiatkowski added.According to Kwiatkowski, the major part of the declaration contradicts any defensive intent of the military bloc as NATO now seeks specific war and prewar efforts against Russia and China across multiple regions.

