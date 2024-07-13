https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/is-bidens-scaremongering-over-project-2025-a-last-ditch-attempt-to-stay-in-race-1119363324.html

Is Biden's Scaremongering Over Project 2025 a Last Ditch Attempt to Stay in Race?

Is Biden's Scaremongering Over Project 2025 a Last Ditch Attempt to Stay in Race?

Sputnik International

Joe Biden's campaign is presenting a US conservative initiative called Project 2025 as a blueprint for Donald Trump's potential second term in an apparent bid to divert attention from the POTUS' debate fallout.

2024-07-13T12:59+0000

2024-07-13T12:59+0000

2024-07-13T12:59+0000

americas

donald trump

joe biden

americans

michigan

hollywood

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

democrats

republican

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119278173_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c46aee8de4910343ea7acb7498fc013c.jpg

US President Joe Biden lashed out at the 2025 Presidential Transition Project - commonly known as Project 2025 - during his campaign event in the battleground state of Michigan on July 12."Do you think democracy is under siege based on Project 2025?" Biden said, linking his Republican contender Donald Trump to the project run by a coalition of American conservative organizations headed by the DC-based think tank the Heritage Foundation.The Biden campaign also launched an advert slamming the former president, while Vice President Kamala Harris called the project's agenda a blueprint for Trump's potential second term.The project's 900-page policy proposal calls upon Americans to counter the push of the "radical Left" and, among other things, seeks:While Trump has claimed he has nothing to do with the conservative initiative, CNN has argued that it found that at least 140 people who worked in his previous administration are associated with Project 2025, including Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and adviser Stephen Miller.The Trump campaign rejected the claims and fired back at Team Biden, calling the unfolding "coordinated attack" from the White House and its subservient media a "distraction" in the aftermath of the incumbent president's disastrous debate performance."Team Biden and the DNC [Democratic National Committee] are lying and fear-mongering because they have nothing else to offer the American people. Remember this is the same group that lied to Americans and hid Joe Biden’s cognitive decline all these years," Alvarez added.The timing of the Biden campaign's attack on Project 2025 raises questions given that the Heritage Foundation's initiative was launched in 2022 and has been circulating for almost two years.On the other hand, the sudden fuss over the conservative program comes amid mounting pressure on Biden to drop out of the presidential race from influential media pundits, Democrats, Hollywood celebrities and liberal donors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/completely-unfit-whats-behind-us-corporate-press-sudden-change-of-heart-on-joe-biden-1119360834.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/biden-mixes-up-harris--trump-says-hell-take-neurological-exam-if-his-doctors-suggest-it-1119346312.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/not-fit-for-presidential-duties-ex-pentagon-adviser-on-bidens-debate-with-trump-1119176342.html

americas

michigan

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

project 2025, is trump connected to project 2025, is project 2025 a threat to democracy, donald trump campaign. us media urging joe biden to drop out, biden campaign is using project 2025 to divert attention from biden's failures, biden's debate debacle, heritage foundation