'Completely Unfit': What's Behind US Corporate Press' Sudden Change of Heart on Joe Biden?
'Completely Unfit': What's Behind US Corporate Press' Sudden Change of Heart on Joe Biden?
The incumbent president's debate debacle became a watershed moment for his re-election campaign with former political and media allies suddenly urging him to drop out despite earlier encouraging people to vote for him.
The tone of the US press, donors and fellow politicians has drastically changed after US President Joe Biden's botched debate with his presidential rival Donald Trump on June 27. Biden's most recent hour-long news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington, DC, has failed to calm Democratic fears, according to CNN.Reflecting on the mid-June fundraiser event where he helped the Biden campaign collect $30 million, the actor admitted that the Biden he was with last month "was not the Joe 'big f***ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."In his op-ed, Clooney claims his stance is shared by "every senator and Congress member and governor" he has spoken to privately no matter what they say publicly.However, less than a month ago the actor insistently urged Americans to cast their votes for Biden in mass mailing: "We need as many people as possible to chip in to… make sure President Biden… gets four more years in the White House," Clooney wrote.Likewise, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also urged Biden to consider dropping out despite being one of his favorite pundits, as per Axios.This stance contrasts sharply with Scarborough's fierce defense of Biden in March: "You look at Joe Biden, he exercises every day. You look how fit and trim he is," the journalist claimed, discussing the president's physical fitness on "Morning Joe".Similarly, New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman, who is believed to be close to the US administration and never questioned Biden's physical fitness before, now says, "Joe Biden… has no business running for re-election."In a similar vein, Biden's biographer Evan Osnos, CNN commentator Van Jones, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow and other staunch supporters of Biden have been quoted by the New York Times as saying that the president has "diminished from where he was" and needs to be replaced.Even former President Barack Obama and ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had Biden's back for his first tenure, are now said to be expressing concerns in private about his ability to run and win, according to CNN.Was It a Surprise?"Why was it a surprise? Biden’s debate problems leave some wondering if the press missed the story," the Associated Press (AP) reported on July 3, in what appeared to be an attempt to save face.The media outlet pinned the blame on Biden's "aggressive" aides, his lack of public visibility, and fears that any story that would question the president's fitness would be seen as helping Trump win in 2024.However, on June 21 the AP itself ridiculed those questioning Biden's mental capacity and denounced video clips showing the president's decline as "misleading", "out-of-context" and "trimmed."The right-leaning press calls the ongoing meltdown in the Democratic Party and liberal media a "coordinated rebellion" and "dangerous internal power struggle between rival factions inside America's ruling class."'Dems & Media Hid Truth About Biden's Health'US conservatives do not buy into the mainstream narrative that Biden's debate debacle was an unexpected moment, insisting that Team Biden, liberal donors and pro-Democrat pundits were well aware of the president's condition."Anybody who’s anybody in the Democratic Party participated in, knew of and covered up Biden’s cognitive dysfunction while allowing secret unnamed staffers to run the country," Miller said.Politico hastened to dismiss this stance as a "conspiracy theory."It is clear, however, that concerns within the Democratic Party have been simmering for quite a while.Prior to the "eye-opening" debate, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote: "One extreme possibility in the case of a very bad showing Thursday night, I have been told, is to obtain agreement from Biden and his family advisers for the president to come to the Democratic convention in Chicago in August and accept the accolades of a first-round delegate victory; then he would decline the nomination and throw the nominating process open to all. The new shoe-in candidate, in this vision, might be Gavin Newsom, the young and photogenic governor of California, or the popular Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois."It appears that the scenario described by Hersh is already underway.
The tone of the US press, donors and fellow politicians has drastically changed after US President Joe Biden's botched debate
with his presidential rival Donald Trump on June 27. Biden's most recent hour-long news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington, DC, has failed to calm Democratic fears, according to CNN.
"We are not going to win in November with this president," Hollywood celebrity George Clooney wrote
for the New York Times on July 10.
Reflecting on the mid-June fundraiser event where he helped the Biden campaign collect $30 million, the actor admitted that the Biden he was with last month "was not the Joe 'big f***ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
In his op-ed, Clooney
claims his stance is shared by "every senator and Congress member and governor" he has spoken to privately no matter what they say publicly.
However, less than a month ago the actor insistently urged Americans
to cast their votes for Biden in mass mailing: "We need as many people as possible to chip in to… make sure President Biden… gets four more years in the White House,"
Clooney wrote.
Likewise, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also urged Biden to consider dropping out despite being one of his favorite pundits, as per Axios.
"[Biden] couldn’t fact-check anything Donald Trump said [in the debate]. He missed one layup after another after another," Scarborough summed up. "He spent much of the night with his mouth agape and his eyes darting back and forth."
This stance contrasts sharply with Scarborough's fierce defense of Biden in March: "You look at Joe Biden, he exercises every day. You look how fit and trim he is," the journalist claimed, discussing the president's physical fitness on "Morning Joe".
Similarly, New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman, who is believed to be close to the US administration and never questioned Biden's physical fitness before, now says, "Joe Biden… has no business running for re-election."
"When I looked at my country's presidential contest, the first thought that comes to mind is that only the Devil himself could have designed an excruciating mess," Friedman wrote on July 11, complaining that both presidential candidates are in his view unfit for the job.
In a similar vein, Biden's biographer Evan Osnos, CNN commentator Van Jones, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow and other staunch supporters of Biden have been quoted by the New York Times as saying that the president has "diminished from where he was" and needs to be replaced.
Even former President Barack Obama and ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had Biden's back for his first tenure, are now said to be expressing concerns in private about his ability to run and win, according
to CNN.
"Why was it a surprise? Biden’s debate problems leave some wondering if the press missed the story,"
the Associated Press (AP) reported
on July 3, in what appeared to be an attempt to save face.
The media outlet pinned the blame on Biden's "aggressive" aides, his lack of public visibility, and fears that any story that would question the president's fitness would be seen as helping Trump win in 2024.
However, on June 21 the AP itself ridiculed
those questioning Biden's mental capacity and denounced video clips showing the president's decline as "misleading", "out-of-context" and "trimmed."
"It’s long been standard practice in politics to spin real moments to make an opponent look bad. Yet the recent spate of misleading videos… shows how… concerns about Biden’s age have made the tactic especially powerful in 2024," the media claimed.
The right-leaning press calls the ongoing meltdown in the Democratic Party and liberal media a "coordinated rebellion"
and "dangerous internal power struggle between rival factions inside America's ruling class."
'Dems & Media Hid Truth About Biden's Health'
US conservatives do not buy into the mainstream narrative that Biden's debate debacle was an unexpected moment, insisting that Team Biden, liberal donors and pro-Democrat pundits were well aware of the president's condition.
"The biggest hoax in history has been exposed," Trump adviser Stephen Miller stated at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington on Monday, insisting that top Democrats had conspired with the liberal media to hide the truth about Biden's health.
"Anybody who’s anybody in the Democratic Party participated in, knew of and covered up Biden’s cognitive dysfunction while allowing secret unnamed staffers to run the country," Miller said.
Politico hastened to dismiss
this stance as a "conspiracy theory."
It is clear, however, that concerns within the Democratic Party have been simmering for quite a while.
Prior to the "eye-opening" debate, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote: "One extreme possibility in the case of a very bad showing Thursday night, I have been told, is to obtain agreement from Biden and his family advisers for the president to come to the Democratic convention in Chicago in August and accept the accolades of a first-round delegate victory; then he would decline the nomination and throw the nominating process open to all. The new shoe-in candidate, in this vision, might be Gavin Newsom, the young and photogenic governor of California, or the popular Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois."
It appears that the scenario described by Hersh is already underway.