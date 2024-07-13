https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-explosives-plant-and-radar-station-1119361660.html

Russian Forces Destroyed Ukrainian Explosives Plant and Radar Station

The Russian Armed Forces struck a factory producing explosives for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artilleries of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a P-18 radar station, a factory producing explosives, and UAF personnel and military equipment concentrated in 136 areas," said the ministry.Meanwhile, units from the Dnepr Battlegroup have eliminated up to 105 UAF soldiers, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, an Enclave-N electronic warfare station, and two UAF field ammunition depots, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported."Units from the Dnepr Battlegroup pounded the personnel and equipment of the 65th and 118th mechanized brigades of the UAF, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region, Tokarevo in the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson. UAF losses amounted up to 105 military personnel, three vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, an Enclave-N electronic warfare station, and two UAF field ammunition depots," detailed the Russian military department.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup defeated 10 Ukrainian brigades, repelled five counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 355 soldiers, said the ministry.Meanwhile, Russia’s Vostok Battlegroup gained favorable advances, defeated five Ukrainian brigades, repelled two counterattacks, and eliminated over 140 Ukrainian troops in the past 24 hours, added the ministry.Russia’s Yug, Sever, and Zapad battlegroups eliminated close to 1,500 Ukrainian fighters in the Kharkov Region, and the Donetsk People’s Republic, over the past 24 hours.The Yug Battlegroup also destroyed a Polish-made 155-mm Krab howitzer, multiple US-made 155-mm M198, UK-made FH-70 howitzers, and other arms in the DPR, cited the ministry.The Sever Battlegroup repelled eight counterattacks in the Kharkov Region, according to the ministry’s report. "The enemy lost up to 205 troops, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun-howitzer, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, a Plastun signals intelligence station, and two Anklav electronic warfare stations," the report read.Additionally, the Zapad group of troops eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian fighters in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

