International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/warning-shot-2-million-donation-to-biden-critics-signals-trouble-for-his-re-election-campaign-1119358943.html
'A Warning Shot': $2 Million Donation to Biden Critics Signals Trouble for His Re-election Campaign
'A Warning Shot': $2 Million Donation to Biden Critics Signals Trouble for His Re-election Campaign
Sputnik International
Several major Democratic Party donors have begun financing Democratic congress members urging the current US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming election, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
2024-07-13T05:41+0000
2024-07-13T06:16+0000
americas
joe biden
us
donald trump
kamala harris
democratic party
2024 us presidential election
presidential race
donors
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027112_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dd9493cc482247dcca41d01f638c5adf.jpg
According to the report, Michael Novogratz, founder of financial company Galaxy Digital, and film director Andrew Jarecki, have donated $2 million to Democrats in the US House of Representatives who were among the first to publicly call for Biden to exit the presidential race. The agency also reported that a significant number of donors stopped funding Biden's campaign after his poor performance in the televised debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. Many influential sponsors, including Hollywood actor George Clooney, have urged Biden to make way for a younger candidate.According to a poll by The Economist and YouGov published on July 11, about 73% of Democratic Party supporters believe that US Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Biden as the Democratic candidate in the November presidential election. Additionally, 48% of surveyed Democrats believe that Harris is more likely to defeat former President Donald Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/house-democrats-to-discuss-bidens-capacity-for-another-term-as-he-says-hes-not-going-anywhere-1119299225.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027112_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f5998359fd078a1767919d863523bc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, joe biden health, joe biden age, joe biden campaign, joe biden presidential race, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 us presidential race, us democratic party, us democratic donors, will joe biden be replaced?
joe biden, joe biden health, joe biden age, joe biden campaign, joe biden presidential race, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 us presidential race, us democratic party, us democratic donors, will joe biden be replaced?

'A Warning Shot': $2 Million Donation to Biden Critics Signals Trouble for His Re-election Campaign

05:41 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 06:16 GMT 13.07.2024)
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
Several major Democratic Party donors have begun financing Democratic congress members urging the current US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming election, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
According to the report, Michael Novogratz, founder of financial company Galaxy Digital, and film director Andrew Jarecki, have donated $2 million to Democrats in the US House of Representatives who were among the first to publicly call for Biden to exit the presidential race.

The financial support for opponents of the current president is a warning shot for his team, the publication noted.

US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2024
Americas
House Democrats to Discuss Biden's Capacity for Another Term as He Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere'
8 July, 17:11 GMT
The agency also reported that a significant number of donors stopped funding Biden's campaign after his poor performance in the televised debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. Many influential sponsors, including Hollywood actor George Clooney, have urged Biden to make way for a younger candidate.
According to a poll by The Economist and YouGov published on July 11, about 73% of Democratic Party supporters believe that US Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Biden as the Democratic candidate in the November presidential election. Additionally, 48% of surveyed Democrats believe that Harris is more likely to defeat former President Donald Trump.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала