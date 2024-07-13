'A Warning Shot': $2 Million Donation to Biden Critics Signals Trouble for His Re-election Campaign
05:41 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 06:16 GMT 13.07.2024)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Several major Democratic Party donors have begun financing Democratic congress members urging the current US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming election, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
According to the report, Michael Novogratz, founder of financial company Galaxy Digital, and film director Andrew Jarecki, have donated $2 million to Democrats in the US House of Representatives who were among the first to publicly call for Biden to exit the presidential race.
The financial support for opponents of the current president is a warning shot for his team, the publication noted.
The agency also reported that a significant number of donors stopped funding Biden's campaign after his poor performance in the televised debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. Many influential sponsors, including Hollywood actor George Clooney, have urged Biden to make way for a younger candidate.
According to a poll by The Economist and YouGov published on July 11, about 73% of Democratic Party supporters believe that US Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Biden as the Democratic candidate in the November presidential election. Additionally, 48% of surveyed Democrats believe that Harris is more likely to defeat former President Donald Trump.