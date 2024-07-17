https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/ex-polish-defense-minister-accused-of-declassifying-defense-plan---counterintelligence-1119405816.html

Ex-Polish Defense Minister Accused of Declassifying Defense Plan - Counterintelligence

Ex-Polish Defense Minister Accused of Declassifying Defense Plan - Counterintelligence

Sputnik International

The Polish Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) on Wednesday presented to the prosecutor's office the case materials against former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is suspected of declassifying Poland's defense plan in the event of an attack.

2024-07-17T16:35+0000

2024-07-17T16:35+0000

2024-07-17T16:35+0000

world

mariusz blaszczak

poland

nato

nato enlargement

nato expansion

russia-nato showdown

polish defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114737369_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc476bc092d37990d81ab585e6c61f8.jpg

"On July 17, 2024, the head of the SKW presented to the prosecutor's office a notice of suspicion about former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak committing a crime," the SKW said in a statement. Blaszczak is accused of declassifying part of a document containing a Polish armed forces defense plan dubbed Warta. The document described how the Polish army would defend itself from a potential attack by Russia. This part of the plan was declassified during the parliament election campaign in autumn 2023 and was used to accuse the opposition of being ready to give away a piece of Polish soil to the east of the Vistula River.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/poland-okays-its-weapons-to-be-used-by-ukraine-for-strikes-on-russia----1118680933.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ex-polish defense minister, former polish defense minister, mariusz blaszczak, blaszczak declassified defense plan, blaszczak declassified defense documents