LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UN Security Council Meetings
Ex-Polish Defense Minister Accused of Declassifying Defense Plan - Counterintelligence
The Polish Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) on Wednesday presented to the prosecutor's office the case materials against former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is suspected of declassifying Poland's defense plan in the event of an attack.
"On July 17, 2024, the head of the SKW presented to the prosecutor's office a notice of suspicion about former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak committing a crime," the SKW said in a statement. Blaszczak is accused of declassifying part of a document containing a Polish armed forces defense plan dubbed Warta. The document described how the Polish army would defend itself from a potential attack by Russia. This part of the plan was declassified during the parliament election campaign in autumn 2023 and was used to accuse the opposition of being ready to give away a piece of Polish soil to the east of the Vistula River.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) on Wednesday presented to the prosecutor's office the case materials against former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is suspected of declassifying Poland's defense plan in the event of an attack.
"On July 17, 2024, the head of the SKW presented to the prosecutor's office a notice of suspicion about former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak committing a crime," the SKW said in a statement.
Blaszczak is accused of declassifying part of a document containing a Polish armed forces defense plan dubbed Warta. The document described how the Polish army would defend itself from a potential attack by Russia.
This part of the plan was declassified during the parliament election campaign in autumn 2023 and was used to accuse the opposition of being ready to give away a piece of Polish soil to the east of the Vistula River.

Western countries have increasingly voiced concerns about the possibility of a direct armed conflict between NATO and Russia. Moscow has for years objected to NATO's continued expansion and military buildup near Russian borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on several occasions that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that were potentially dangerous to its interests.

