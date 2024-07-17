https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/how-watching-russia-in-ukraine-can-help-china-in-own-future-battles-against-wests-aggression-1119409193.html

How Watching Russia in Ukraine Can Help China in Own Future Battles Against West's Aggression

A Congressional committee has expressed concern that Russia could share information with China on how to defeat American-made weapons based on experience gained by the Russian military in Ukraine. But the true scope for strengthened security cooperation between the two countries extends much further, a leading defense observer has told Sputnik.

The House of Representatives’ Select Committee on China sent a letter to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan this week asking the White House to provide Congress with any information on whether Moscow is sharing data with Beijing on how to effectively check US-made weapons systems.Lawmakers pointed to recent media and think tank reports on the “alarming levels of Russian adaptation” in rendering some American weapons systems essentially useless on the Ukrainian battlefield.Congress’s concerns are understandable, given the West’s efforts to put military pressure on Beijing using the same weapons types in its own backyard, Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, a Russia-based security affairs think tank, has told Sputnik.In Ukraine, China has the chance to safely study from afar almost every facet of NATO’s non-nuclear or aviation-related equipment and tactics, and Moscow doesn’t even need to explicitly hand any information over, notwithstanding US lawmakers’ fears, Mikhailov says.It’s enough for China’s military to “follow the news by the Russian Defense Ministry, watch the video materials released, watch the work of our military correspondents,” the observer noted.This Asia-based bloc is at its core meant specifically to confront and counter China, pressure the country and try to undermine it regionally and internally – including through meddling on the Taiwan issue, according to the observer.In addition, he noted, the Chinese military is undoubtedly monitoring the operations of the Pentagon’s satellites, including those used for communications and control of drones and missiles, air and missile defenses, and more.“That is, China is closely monitoring all of these developments and, naturally, is adopting all the methods that Russia uses,” Mikhailov said.Presidents Putin and Xi agreed to strengthen military cooperation between Russia and China during the Russian leader’s trip to Beijing in May. The two countries have already enjoyed decades of defense cooperation, including:And that’s not to mention the energy, industrial, and logistics partnerships between the two countries, according to Mikhailov.Sky’s Not the LimitAs far as the future of military-technical cooperation is concerned, Mikhailov believes there’s definitely room for further improvement, particularly in outer space.

