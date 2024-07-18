https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/israeli-parliament-approves-resolution-against-establishing-palestinian-state-1119420900.html

Israeli Parliament Approves Resolution Against Establishing Palestinian State

The Israeli parliament, Knesset, has approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Thursday.

This decision reportedly comes just a few days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington to address Congress. In February, the Knesset passed a resolution rejecting any attempts to impose the recognition of a Palestinian state on Israel. The resolution was adopted by an absolute majority of votes.

