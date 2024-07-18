International
Israeli Parliament Approves Resolution Against Establishing Palestinian State
The Israeli parliament, Knesset, has approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Thursday.
This decision reportedly comes just a few days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington to address Congress. In February, the Knesset passed a resolution rejecting any attempts to impose the recognition of a Palestinian state on Israel. The resolution was adopted by an absolute majority of votes.
16:28 GMT 18.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli parliament, Knesset, has approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Thursday.
This decision reportedly comes just a few days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington to address Congress.

"The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. The creation of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel would pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region. It would only be a matter of time before Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and transforms it into a radical Islamic terror base, operating in coordination with the Iran-led axis, to destroy the State of Israel," the text of the resolution read.

In February, the Knesset passed a resolution rejecting any attempts to impose the recognition of a Palestinian state on Israel. The resolution was adopted by an absolute majority of votes.

The UN General Assembly voted in 1947 to divide UK-governed Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime. The partitioning was planned to take place in May 1948, when the British mandate was due to end, but only the state of Israel was established.

