https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/israeli-parliament-approves-resolution-against-establishing-palestinian-state-1119420900.html
Israeli Parliament Approves Resolution Against Establishing Palestinian State
Israeli Parliament Approves Resolution Against Establishing Palestinian State
Sputnik International
The Israeli parliament, Knesset, has approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Thursday.
2024-07-18T16:28+0000
2024-07-18T16:28+0000
2024-07-18T16:28+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
palestine
west bank
knesset
palestinian statehood
palestine-israel conflict
us congress
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0416086b888547ec005c5f99fe5f228b.jpg
This decision reportedly comes just a few days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington to address Congress. In February, the Knesset passed a resolution rejecting any attempts to impose the recognition of a Palestinian state on Israel. The resolution was adopted by an absolute majority of votes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/which-countries-recognize-palestine-1118624831.html
israel
palestine
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d285be308639880f9864718007510c92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct
Israeli Parliament Approves Resolution Against Establishing Palestinian State
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli parliament, Knesset, has approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Thursday.