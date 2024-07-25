https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/ukraine-allowed-to-strike-russian-territory-in-response-to-action-in-kharkov---scholz-1119494881.html

Ukraine Allowed to Strike Russian Territory in Response to Action in Kharkov - Scholz

Germany has decided to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkov region with German-supplied weapons to impede Russian progress around the city, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a news conference Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has decided to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkov region with German-supplied weapons to impede Russian progress around the city, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a news conference Wednesday.The chancellor also said German military aid to Ukraine soon would be facilitated through NATO offices in the Germany city of Wiesbaden."In Washington, he had decided that the coordination of actions of so many countries would no longer be done in Ramstein by the United States, but in Wiesbaden within NATO structures, without NATO itself doing anything. It is very important. But the fact that coordination would happen there clearly means that it would go on forever and that no one would suddenly get out of the wrong side of the bed one morning and say that now it is going to end," Scholz explained. Scholz voiced support for peace initiatives with the participation of Russia and reiterated that Germany had no plans to engage in a direct confrontation with the Eurasian world power. German cabinet spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner confirmed in late May that Berlin would allow Kiev to use German-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory neighboring the Kharkov region. He then assured journalists that Berlin would not be a party to the Ukraine conflict despite supplying weapons to the regime. German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said Berlin and Western allies stood in agreement that Kiev could use Western weapons to fight Russia in the Kharkov region. Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in June that the alliance would establish a NATO command center in Wiesbaden to coordinate training and equipment donations for Ukraine and provide support to the long-term development of Ukraine's armed forces.Fighting has intensified around the Russian-speaking city of Khakov in recent months as Ukraine has launched strikes on Russian territory from the region. Moscow has promised to respond to Kiev's attacks, which frequently kill and injure Russian civilians.

