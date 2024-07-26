https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/israel-privately-pressuring-biden-administration-to-fast-track-supply-of-weapons---reports-1119513033.html
Israel Privately Pressuring Biden Administration to Fast-Track Supply of Weapons - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel is privately increasing pressure on the Biden administration and US lawmakers to authorize fast-tracked delivery of weapons it needs, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's delegation during its Washington visit circulating a list of weapons it wants fast-tracked, Politico has reported, citing a person familiar with it.
On Monday, Netanyahu arrived in Washington to hold a series of meetings, including with US President Joe Biden on Thursday and with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, on Friday, as well as to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. During the prime minister's address to the US Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu urged the body to expedite weapon deliveries to Israel amid the ongoing in the Gaza Strip. The report cited the person as saying that the Israeli delegation passed the list of weapons to members of Congress on Wednesday after Netanyahu's address. The report added that Israel is attempting to solidify the transfers and bolster its weapons stockpiles before the upcoming presidential election in the United States in November. Israel's list does not include the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that Washington is withholding and instead focuses on other systems, Politico reported. The person familiar with the list also said that Israel needs weapons since its stockpiles have been diminished in recent months, and Israel is seeking the weapons buildup as it is concerned about the possibility of a confrontation with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the media reported. According to Gaza authorities, the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 39,000, and more than 89,800 people have been injured.
On Monday, Netanyahu arrived in Washington
to hold a series of meetings, including with US President Joe Biden on Thursday and with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, on Friday, as well as to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. During the prime minister's address to the US Congress
on Wednesday, Netanyahu urged the body to expedite weapon deliveries to Israel amid the ongoing in the Gaza Strip.
The report cited the person as saying that the Israeli delegation passed the list of weapons to members of Congress on Wednesday after Netanyahu's address. The report added that Israel is attempting
to solidify the transfers and bolster its weapons stockpiles before the upcoming presidential election in the United States in November.
Israel's list does not include the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that Washington is withholding and instead focuses on other systems, Politico reported.
The person familiar with the list also said that Israel needs weapons
since its stockpiles have been diminished in recent months, and Israel is seeking the weapons buildup as it is concerned about the possibility of a confrontation with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the media reported.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed, and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
According to Gaza authorities, the number of people killed
in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 39,000, and more than 89,800 people have been injured.