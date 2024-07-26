https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/israel-privately-pressuring-biden-administration-to-fast-track-supply-of-weapons---reports-1119513033.html

Israel Privately Pressuring Biden Administration to Fast-Track Supply of Weapons - Reports

Israel Privately Pressuring Biden Administration to Fast-Track Supply of Weapons - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel is privately increasing pressure on the Biden administration and US lawmakers to authorize fast-tracked delivery of weapons it needs, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's delegation during its Washington visit circulating a list of weapons it wants fast-tracked, Politico has reported, citing a person familiar with it.

2024-07-26T07:20+0000

2024-07-26T07:20+0000

2024-07-26T07:20+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

us

joe biden

donald trump

gaza strip

israel

congress

biden administration

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001396_0:0:2780:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_f097ab9767ae836e848e32c2f59eb843.jpg

On Monday, Netanyahu arrived in Washington to hold a series of meetings, including with US President Joe Biden on Thursday and with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, on Friday, as well as to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. During the prime minister's address to the US Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu urged the body to expedite weapon deliveries to Israel amid the ongoing in the Gaza Strip. The report cited the person as saying that the Israeli delegation passed the list of weapons to members of Congress on Wednesday after Netanyahu's address. The report added that Israel is attempting to solidify the transfers and bolster its weapons stockpiles before the upcoming presidential election in the United States in November. Israel's list does not include the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that Washington is withholding and instead focuses on other systems, Politico reported. The person familiar with the list also said that Israel needs weapons since its stockpiles have been diminished in recent months, and Israel is seeking the weapons buildup as it is concerned about the possibility of a confrontation with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the media reported. According to Gaza authorities, the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 39,000, and more than 89,800 people have been injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/netanyahus-abraham-alliance-proposal-completely-detached-from-reality--analyst-1119506949.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel