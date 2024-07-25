https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/kremlin-on-creating-nato-analogue-in-middle-east-unlikely-that-such-mechanisms-needed-1119499798.html
Kremlin on Creating NATO Analogue in Middle East: Unlikely That Such Mechanisms Needed
Kremlin on Creating NATO Analogue in Middle East: Unlikely That Such Mechanisms Needed
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the idea of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to create an alliance similar to NATO in the Middle East, that it is unlikely that such confrontational mechanisms are needed.
2024-07-25T10:44+0000
2024-07-25T10:44+0000
2024-07-25T10:44+0000
world
middle east
israel
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
benjamin netanyahu
nato
dmitry peskov
kremlin
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117935358_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4826c51ceb3a8a8e559e35ef754ea5cd.jpg
In an address to the US Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu proposed that the United States and Israel should forge a security alliance to counter Iran, in the same way that America allied with Europe to counter the Soviet Union. Putin and Assad Discuss Situation in Middle East, Not Ukraine at Moscow TalksUkraine was not on the agenda of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad, the leaders focused on the state of affairs in the Middle East, Peskov pointed out."No, the topic of Ukraine was not featured, there was naturally the topic of political regulation, and the state of affairs in the region around Syria, that was the main thing at the meeting," Peskov told reporters.During the talks, the leaders also exchanged views on all topics related to the state of affairs around Syria, the official added.Inflation Targeting as One of Russian Authorities' PrioritiesInflation targeting is one of the priorities for the Russian authorities, the spokesman noted."You know that inflation targeting is one of the priorities. Measures will be developed and implemented. But inflationary processes really exist. Yes, this leads to higher prices in various segments, including air travel," he told reporters when asked if the Kremlin has paid attention to the rise in air ticket prices.Certain inflationary processes are causing concern among the government and the Central Bank of Russia, but various measures are being worked out, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/ex-us-envoy-to-un-mideast-peace-in-everybodys-interest-not-just-israel--palestine--1119477041.html
israel
palestine
russia
syria
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117935358_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b4bf662657086ddd78af5fa93acbef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct
Kremlin on Creating NATO Analogue in Middle East: Unlikely That Such Mechanisms Needed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the idea of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to create an alliance similar to NATO in the Middle East, that it is unlikely that such confrontational mechanisms are needed.
In an address to the US Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu
proposed that the United States and Israel should forge a security alliance to counter Iran
, in the same way that America allied with Europe to counter the Soviet Union.
"Do we need confrontational mechanisms in the Middle East? It is unlikely, but you need to understand the details of Netanyahu’s reasoning before making any conclusions," Peskov told reporters.
Putin and Assad Discuss Situation in Middle East, Not Ukraine at Moscow Talks
Ukraine was not on the agenda of the talks
between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad
, the leaders focused on the state of affairs in the Middle East
, Peskov pointed out.
"No, the topic of Ukraine was not featured, there was naturally the topic of political regulation, and the state of affairs in the region around Syria, that was the main thing at the meeting," Peskov told reporters.
During the talks, the leaders also exchanged views on all topics related to the state of affairs around Syria
, the official added.
The presidents held a meeting in the Kremlin on Wednesday evening.
Inflation Targeting as One of Russian Authorities' Priorities
Inflation targeting
is one of the priorities for the Russian authorities, the spokesman noted.
"You know that inflation targeting is one of the priorities. Measures will be developed and implemented. But inflationary processes really exist. Yes, this leads to higher prices in various segments, including air travel," he told reporters when asked if the Kremlin has paid attention to the rise in air ticket prices.
Certain inflationary processes are causing concern among the government and the Central Bank of Russia
, but various measures are being worked out, the official added.