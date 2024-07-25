https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/kremlin-on-creating-nato-analogue-in-middle-east-unlikely-that-such-mechanisms-needed-1119499798.html

Kremlin on Creating NATO Analogue in Middle East: Unlikely That Such Mechanisms Needed

Kremlin on Creating NATO Analogue in Middle East: Unlikely That Such Mechanisms Needed

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the idea of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to create an alliance similar to NATO in the Middle East, that it is unlikely that such confrontational mechanisms are needed.

2024-07-25T10:44+0000

2024-07-25T10:44+0000

2024-07-25T10:44+0000

world

middle east

israel

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

benjamin netanyahu

nato

dmitry peskov

kremlin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117935358_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4826c51ceb3a8a8e559e35ef754ea5cd.jpg

In an address to the US Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu proposed that the United States and Israel should forge a security alliance to counter Iran, in the same way that America allied with Europe to counter the Soviet Union. Putin and Assad Discuss Situation in Middle East, Not Ukraine at Moscow TalksUkraine was not on the agenda of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad, the leaders focused on the state of affairs in the Middle East, Peskov pointed out."No, the topic of Ukraine was not featured, there was naturally the topic of political regulation, and the state of affairs in the region around Syria, that was the main thing at the meeting," Peskov told reporters.During the talks, the leaders also exchanged views on all topics related to the state of affairs around Syria, the official added.Inflation Targeting as One of Russian Authorities' PrioritiesInflation targeting is one of the priorities for the Russian authorities, the spokesman noted."You know that inflation targeting is one of the priorities. Measures will be developed and implemented. But inflationary processes really exist. Yes, this leads to higher prices in various segments, including air travel," he told reporters when asked if the Kremlin has paid attention to the rise in air ticket prices.Certain inflationary processes are causing concern among the government and the Central Bank of Russia, but various measures are being worked out, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/ex-us-envoy-to-un-mideast-peace-in-everybodys-interest-not-just-israel--palestine--1119477041.html

israel

palestine

russia

syria

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct