International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/russia-may-abandon-moratorium-on-deployment-of-intermediate-range-nuclear-forces---putin-1119541214.html
Russia May Abandon Moratorium on Deployment of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces - Putin
Russia May Abandon Moratorium on Deployment of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia will no longer be bound by a moratorium on deploying medium- and short-range strike weapons if the United States deploys weapons in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
2024-07-28T09:16+0000
2024-07-28T09:16+0000
military
vladimir putin
russia
germany
navy
russian navy day
inf
intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty (inf)
inf treaty
inf treaty withdrawal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119541054_0:143:3136:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_fdeefebfd836c6bef950377b4d3b8e79.jpg
"If the US implements such plans, we will consider ourselves free from the previously assumed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range strike weapons, including increasing the capabilities of the coastal troops of our Navy," Putin said during the Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg. The Russian president noted that "important Russian state and military administration facilities, our administrative and industrial centers and defense infrastructure will be within its reach." Putin also compared US statements about plans to deploy precision weapons in Germany to the times of the Cold War.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/scott-ritter-with-dark-eagle-hypersonic-missiles-in-europe-one-mistake-could-spark-all-out-war-1119441609.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119541054_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa9ca2a82650f5fac4f249225f56c74.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
intermediate-range nuclear forces in russia, intermediate-range nuclear forces in america, us withdrew from inf treaty, what is inf treaty, us missiles in germany
intermediate-range nuclear forces in russia, intermediate-range nuclear forces in america, us withdrew from inf treaty, what is inf treaty, us missiles in germany

Russia May Abandon Moratorium on Deployment of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces - Putin

09:16 GMT 28.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir AstapkovichRussia INF Treaty
Russia INF Treaty - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia will no longer be bound by a moratorium on deploying medium- and short-range strike weapons if the United States deploys weapons in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"If the US implements such plans, we will consider ourselves free from the previously assumed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range strike weapons, including increasing the capabilities of the coastal troops of our Navy," Putin said during the Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg.
The Russian president noted that "important Russian state and military administration facilities, our administrative and industrial centers and defense infrastructure will be within its reach."
Putin also compared US statements about plans to deploy precision weapons in Germany to the times of the Cold War.

The Pentagon said on July 10 that starting 2026, the US would begin episodic deployments of long-range weapons in Germany as part of planning for enduring stationing of these weapons in the future. This includes SM-6, Tomahawk and developmental hypersonic missiles.

Scott Ritter: deployment of US missiles in Germany is an ‘extraordinarily destabilizing development’, ‘Russia will respond’ - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter: With Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missiles in Europe, ‘One Mistake’ Could Spark All-Out War
20 July, 10:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала