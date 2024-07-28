https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/ukraine-talking-about-possible-negotiations-tactical-move-to-regroup---kremlin-aide-1119543509.html

Ukraine Talking About Possible Negotiations Tactical Move to Regroup - Kremlin Aide

The West and Ukraine are using statements about negotiations as a tactical maneuver to take a break and restore their forces, since Russia holds the advantage in its special military operation, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Sunday.

"During the special military operation, we currently have the advantage. The West and Ukraine are interested in restoring their forces; they need a break. Therefore, all these statements have precisely the tactical nature of a break. In reality, if we look at their actions, they are not taking any steps to hold peace negotiations," Patrushev said on air of Russia's Channel One.Patrushev added that Volodymyr Zelensky, during his time as a legitimate president, had banned himself from any negotiations with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it was ready for negotiations, but Kiev has introduced a ban on them at the legislative level. The Kremlin has stated that the absolute priority for Russia was to achieve the goals of the special operation, adding that the situation in Ukraine can move into a peaceful direction, provided that new realities on the ground are taken into account.

