https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/us-creating-logistic-centers-in-black-sea-to-speed-up-arms-supplies-to-ukraine---kremlin-aide-1119503667.html
US Creating Logistic Centers in Black Sea to Speed Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
US Creating Logistic Centers in Black Sea to Speed Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
The United States wants to create logistics centers in the Black Sea region to speed up arms supplies to Ukraine and deploy long-range weapons, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.
2024-07-25T14:44+0000
2024-07-25T14:44+0000
2024-07-25T14:44+0000
military
nikolai patrushev
black sea
ukraine
washington
nato
sea of azov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094769301_179:0:3023:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_2df86fef080984632f1a410d38212b05.jpg
"In the countries of the Black Sea region, the United States intends to create logistics centers to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as to deploy modern long-range weapons," Patrushev said. At the Washington summit, NATO demonstrated plans to increase its military presence and intensify confrontation in the Black Sea, the official added.There can be no talk of unhindered passage to the ports of the Sea of Azov by ships of Western countries supporting Kiev, the aide noted.The number of joint exercises between the Japanese navy and NATO countries and other military allies of Washington in 2024 has already increased 30 times compared to last year, Patrushev added."The number of bilateral exercises between the Japanese navy and the navies of NATO countries and other US military allies in 2024 has already increased 30 times compared to 2023," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/why-does-nato-see-the-black-sea-as-a-key-strategic-prize-1119327309.html
black sea
ukraine
washington
sea of azov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094769301_534:0:2667:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_593b47c703fad7057978e7bd3860dcd7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato in black sea, nato in sea of azov, why is black sea important, us ships in black sea, strategic importance of black sea
nato in black sea, nato in sea of azov, why is black sea important, us ships in black sea, strategic importance of black sea
US Creating Logistic Centers in Black Sea to Speed Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States wants to create logistics centers in the Black Sea region to speed up arms supplies to Ukraine and deploy long-range weapons, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.
"In the countries of the Black Sea region, the United States intends to create logistics centers to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as to deploy modern long-range weapons," Patrushev said.
At the Washington summit, NATO demonstrated plans to increase its military presence
and intensify confrontation in the Black Sea, the official added.
There can be no talk of unhindered passage to the ports of the Sea of Azov by ships of Western countries supporting Kiev, the aide noted.
"Given the aggressive nature of Western countries that directly support the Kiev regime in conducting military and terrorist actions against Russia, currently any unhindered passage of their ships to the ports of Azov is out of the question," he emphasized.
Last month, the countries that signed a joint communique following the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine have called for providing access to sea ports in the Black and Azov seas to ensure global food security.
The number of joint exercises between the Japanese navy and NATO countries
and other military allies of Washington in 2024 has already increased 30 times compared to last year, Patrushev added.
"The number of bilateral exercises between the Japanese navy and the navies of NATO countries and other US military allies in 2024 has already increased 30 times compared to 2023," he said.