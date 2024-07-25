https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/us-creating-logistic-centers-in-black-sea-to-speed-up-arms-supplies-to-ukraine---kremlin-aide-1119503667.html

US Creating Logistic Centers in Black Sea to Speed Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

The United States wants to create logistics centers in the Black Sea region to speed up arms supplies to Ukraine and deploy long-range weapons, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"In the countries of the Black Sea region, the United States intends to create logistics centers to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as to deploy modern long-range weapons," Patrushev said. At the Washington summit, NATO demonstrated plans to increase its military presence and intensify confrontation in the Black Sea, the official added.There can be no talk of unhindered passage to the ports of the Sea of Azov by ships of Western countries supporting Kiev, the aide noted.The number of joint exercises between the Japanese navy and NATO countries and other military allies of Washington in 2024 has already increased 30 times compared to last year, Patrushev added."The number of bilateral exercises between the Japanese navy and the navies of NATO countries and other US military allies in 2024 has already increased 30 times compared to 2023," he said.

