International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/body-of-hezbollah-commander-fuad-shukr-found-under-rubble-in-beirut---source-1119585720.html
Body of Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr Found Under Rubble in Beirut - Source
Body of Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr Found Under Rubble in Beirut - Source
Sputnik International
The body of Fuad Shukr, senior commander of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, has been found under the rubble in the southern suburb of Beirut following Israel's airstrike, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2024-07-31T17:46+0000
2024-07-31T17:46+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
israel
beirut
lebanon
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119585560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e7354a70d6511c7c542a651542843b3.jpg
Hezbollah confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Shukr was in a building hit by Israel but could not comment on his fate at the time. "The body of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr has been found under the rubble of a building in the southern suburb of Beirut," the source said. On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut, targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, had been killed in the strike. Lebanese media reported that at least four people had been killed and 74 others had been wounded in the attack. According to Arab media, Shukr was the chief military adviser to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/blatant-assassination-of-haniyeh-may-have-been-crossing-a-red-line--ex-cia-officer-1119576337.html
israel
beirut
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119585560_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e00f71ee15d3e0f2604396e728906c8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon

Body of Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr Found Under Rubble in Beirut - Source

17:46 GMT 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaCivil defense workers check for victims between the wreckage of destroyed buildings that were hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon
Civil defense workers check for victims between the wreckage of destroyed buildings that were hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The body of Fuad Shukr, senior commander of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, has been found under the rubble in the southern suburb of Beirut following Israel's airstrike, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Hezbollah confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Shukr was in a building hit by Israel but could not comment on his fate at the time.
"The body of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr has been found under the rubble of a building in the southern suburb of Beirut," the source said.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut, targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, had been killed in the strike.
Lebanese media reported that at least four people had been killed and 74 others had been wounded in the attack.
According to Arab media, Shukr was the chief military adviser to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.
Johnson - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Analysis
‘Blatant' Assassination of Haniyeh ‘May Have Been Crossing a Red Line’ – Ex-CIA Officer
07:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала