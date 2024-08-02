'This is Our Shared Victory': Pavel Rubtsov's Wife Reveals Details of His Release to Sputnik
© Sputnik / ЦОС ФСБ РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian citizens released after the Russian-US prisoner swap in Turkiye
© Sputnik / ЦОС ФСБ РФ/
Subscribe
Russian-Spanish journalist Pavel Rubtsov, also known as Pablo Gonzalez Yague, was arrested in 2022 in Poland on suspicion of espionage. He was released and arrived in Moscow on August 1 as a part of a prisoner swap deal between Russia and Western countries.
The release of the Russian-Spanish journalist as part of the Russia-US prisoner exchange means a long-awaited reunion with his family after 29 months of detention in Poland.
Rubstov was held for two-and-a-half years despite no official charges, evidence or trial date being presented against him.
Pablo Gonzalez, whose health appears stable, is currently in Moscow, following necessary post-release health protocols.
"I haven't been able to speak with Pablo yet; I'm constantly waiting for a call," his wife Oihana Goiriena told Sputnik Mundo in a phone conversation.
According to his lawyer Gonzalo Boye, Gonzalez will undergo a medical examination soon.
When asked about future steps, Goiriena admitted she does not know.
"The Basque Government [of the Basque Autonomous Community of Spain] also doesn’t know; they say it's terra incognita for them too," she noted.
It is also unclear if Gonzalez will have his documents restored, since Polish authorities seemingly did not return his Spanish passport upon release.
"The exchange was made possible through intensive negotiations and thorough legal work ensuring a proper legal basis, respecting the rights and dignity of the journalists involved," Boye wrote in a statement shared with Gonzalez's close circle and available to Sputnik.
The defense team ensured their client was freed without charges or needing to answer to any judicial system.
"Gonzalo called me when Pablo was already flying to Ankara. He told me, 'Oihana, sit down and calmly listen to the news I have for you,' then sent me a message," said Goiriena, who only learned about her husband's release from Boye at noon on August 1.
Boundless Joy
"This is our shared victory: the support groups, the #FreePablo movement, the people of Navarniz, and everyone who supported us," she said.
Goiriena thanked everyone who provided legal, financial and moral support since Gonzalez's arrest, as well as those who drew public attention to the case.
"Our eldest son is more serious, but the younger ones started jumping for joy. 'Aita [Dad in Basque] is free! Aita is free!' They were too excited to sleep," Goiriena recounted. The atmosphere in their hometown of Navarniz turned festive.
"There were more people on the street than usual, all urging me to have a drink with them. We were in a bar, and people came to greet me, raising their fists in support and congratulating me. Everyone was very involved," Goiriena said. The Basque Government also called her to offer congratulations.
'This is our shared victory': Pavel Rubtsov's wife celebrated her husband's release— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 2, 2024
"This is our shared victory: the support groups, the Free Pablo movement, the people of Navarniz [the couple's hometown], and everyone who supported us," Oihana Goiriena, the wife of released… pic.twitter.com/2C1qLgpKwN
That contrasts sharply with the national Spanish government’s attitude during Gonzalez’s 29 months of imprisonment. His lawyer told the Basque regional channel EiTB that he received no calls or messages from the Spanish foreign ministry or any state body on the day of Gonzalez’s release. Spain did not intervene in the journalist’s case despite his full citizenship.
"It should be noted that Russian authorities showed genuine interest in resolving the situation, while others focused mainly on criminalizing Pablo Gonzalez instead of defending his rights as a journalist," Boye said.
Health Condition
Judging by TV footage, the nearly two and a half years of harsh imprisonment did not seem to affect Gonzalez’s physical health significantly. However, a medical examination is needed to assess lung damage worsened by the cold and damp conditions of the Radom prison, known as Poland's Guantanamo.
"Before our meeting, he had some lung issues, and I don't even know if he still has them," his wife said after learning about the concerns from Boye’s interview with EiTB.
"But prison certainly did him no good: there was no fresh air, he only went out to a tiny yard for an hour a day. It was very cold in winter and hot and humid in summer. This winter he was cold, and no additional heating was provided. If something is found, we will file a complaint."
Goiriena last visited her husband in May this year during her third and final visit to Radom prison. She was pleased with his appearance when he descended from the plane, looking stocky and muscular.
"The only thing he did in his cell was exercise, as he was denied everything else: books, studies, etc. He joked and told me he looked like a Greek god," she added.