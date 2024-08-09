https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/gaza-ceasefire-talks-why-does-israel-want-to-sit-down-despite-looming-iran-attack-1119693695.html
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Why Does Israel Want to Sit Down Despite Looming Iran Attack?
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Why Does Israel Want to Sit Down Despite Looming Iran Attack?
Sputnik International
The call by Washington, Doha and Cairo related to the resumption of the Israel-Hamas negotiations comes amid months of failed attempts to clinch a ceasefire in Gaza.
2024-08-09T14:16+0000
2024-08-09T14:16+0000
2024-08-09T14:16+0000
analysis
us
israel
iran
hamas
talks
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119689025_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b752daffb65265c2a6e7dd141cace9c.jpg
It’s unlikely that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "basic guidelines have changed dramatically” when it comes to his decision to send an Israeli delegation to Cairo or Doha to attend next week’s talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal, former Israeli intelligence official and regional analyst Avi Melamed told Sputnik.It seems Netanyahu is advancing to “some sort of a breakthrough in this whole situation,” the analyst said, warning at the same time that “the whole thing is obviously hanging by a thread.”On the other hand, Israel’s desire to take part in the Gaza talks amid growing regional tensions "may have to do with the fact that, at the end of the day, when you put aside the whole issue of the retaliation, the basic interest of major players in wars like Israel, Iran, Hezbollah is to avoid a wider escalation," the pundit argued. In other words, "each side has in this point some interesting conjunction of interests," Melamed concluded.The US, Qatar and Egypt earlier urged Israel and Hamas to resume urgent discussions on August 15 "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza without "further delay."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/israel-committed-to-ceasefire-plan-in-gaza-strip-announced-by-biden---netanyahu-1119108603.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119689025_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b998afb418139e2722c155190b2a20.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the call by washington, doha and cairo related to the resumption of the israel-hamas negotiations, israel’s prime minister benjamin netanyahu, the gaza ceasefire deal
the call by washington, doha and cairo related to the resumption of the israel-hamas negotiations, israel’s prime minister benjamin netanyahu, the gaza ceasefire deal
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Why Does Israel Want to Sit Down Despite Looming Iran Attack?
Washington, Doha and Cairo's call to resume Israel-Hamas negotiations comes amid months of failed attempts to clinch a ceasefire in Gaza, where Tel Aviv’s continued bombardment has already killed around 40,000 Palestinians.
It’s unlikely that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "basic guidelines have changed dramatically” when it comes to his decision to send an Israeli delegation to Cairo or Doha to attend next week’s talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal
, former Israeli intelligence official and regional analyst Avi Melamed told Sputnik.
"I don't think that what we see here is a shift of 180 degrees. But I do think that Netanyahu also is aware of the fact that, at the end of the day, the maneuvering space is narrowing, and he needs to move forward, both for domestic as well as for regional and international reasons," Melamed pointed out.
It seems Netanyahu is advancing to “some sort of a breakthrough in this whole situation,” the analyst said, warning at the same time that “the whole thing is obviously hanging by a thread.”
"If there was going to be a Hezbollah/Iranian attack [on Israel], it is going to result in severe outcomes," the ex-Israeli intelligence official cautioned, in a nod to the two’s possible retaliation against the Jewish state over the recent assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.
On the other hand, Israel’s desire to take part in the Gaza talks
amid growing regional tensions "may have to do with the fact that, at the end of the day, when you put aside the whole issue of the retaliation, the basic interest of major players in wars like Israel, Iran, Hezbollah is to avoid a wider escalation," the pundit argued. In other words, "each side has in this point some interesting conjunction of interests," Melamed concluded.
The US, Qatar and Egypt earlier urged Israel and Hamas to resume urgent discussions on August 15 "to close all remaining gaps" and start implementing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza without "further delay."